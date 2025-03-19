25.6 C
Belize City
Thursday, March 20, 2025

14th Annual Reef Week in Belize

by Charles Gladden BELIZE CITY, Mon. Mar. 17,...

Some stats on Pele

Pele helped Brazil win the World Cup...

Belize Elementary girls win National Volleyball Championship

Belize Elementary School – 2025 National Primary...

Man killed in PG

HeadlineMan killed in PG
By Deshan Swasey

by Charles Gladden

PUNTA GORDA TOWN, Toledo District, Mon. Mar. 17, 2025

A brawl among friends near the Punta Gorda cemetery resulted in the shooting death of a man within the community on Sunday night, March 16. The deceased has been identified as Dueton Coy.

Before his death, sometime before 7:00 p.m., Coy had been drinking beer with two other men near the local cemetery when shots were fired and he received multiple gunshot injuries. He was transported to the Punta Gorda Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Initial reports are indicating that while the three men had been socializing, an argument erupted which led to Coy being shot.

Police have detained one person who they believe is connected to the murder, and another is being sought, said ACP Hilberto Romero, Regional Commander for the Belize Police Department’s Eastern Division.

A concrete motive for the shooting is yet to be established.

Check out our other content

14th Annual Reef Week in Belize

Some stats on Pele

Belize Elementary girls win National Volleyball Championship

Check out other tags:

...13 dead babies13feb2016

International

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.
 
 

Contact Us Today

Follow us

© All Rights Reserved, Amandala Newspaper.