14th Annual Reef Week in Belize

by Charles Gladden

PUNTA GORDA TOWN, Toledo District, Mon. Mar. 17, 2025

A brawl among friends near the Punta Gorda cemetery resulted in the shooting death of a man within the community on Sunday night, March 16. The deceased has been identified as Dueton Coy.

Before his death, sometime before 7:00 p.m., Coy had been drinking beer with two other men near the local cemetery when shots were fired and he received multiple gunshot injuries. He was transported to the Punta Gorda Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Initial reports are indicating that while the three men had been socializing, an argument erupted which led to Coy being shot.

Police have detained one person who they believe is connected to the murder, and another is being sought, said ACP Hilberto Romero, Regional Commander for the Belize Police Department’s Eastern Division.

A concrete motive for the shooting is yet to be established.