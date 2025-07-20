26.7 C
Belize to receive $10 mil grant from CDB

Carlos Pol, CEO of Ministry of Economic...

New JPAC members named during Senate session

(l-r top row) Julius Espat, Kareem Musa...

Will Belizean students be affected by Trump’s restrictions on international students?

by Charles Gladden BELIZE CITY, Thurs. July 17,...

Man kills sister-in-law who complains about his loud music

By Deshan Swasey

Claritza Rosalee Granillo Rodriguez, deceased

by Charles Gladden

SPANISH LOOKOUT, Cayo District, Thurs. July 17, 2025

A manhunt is being conducted in western Belize for Eris Naim Enriquez Gavarette, who is suspected of murdering his sister-in-law, on Wednesday, July 16, in the Mennonite community of Spanish Lookout.

The victim, 20-year-old Claritza Rosalee Granillo Rodriguez, had reportedly been arguing with Gavarette, who resides at the same residence, after 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday after she complained about the loudness of the music he was playing.

The argument grew heated, and Gavarette reportedly grabbed a knife and stabbed his sister-in-law before fleeing from the scene. Her body was found with multiple stab wounds on the veranda of their home at a lumber yard, and was taken to the San Ignacio Community Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police have detained three members of the family and are searching for Gavarette, who is currently on the run.

