The man in the mask

BELMOPAN, Mon. Oct. 1, 2018– On Friday, September 28, British national Roger Wallis, 63, a resident of Belmopan for about 15 years, was charged with two counts of attempted kidnapping for trying to abduct an 8-year-old boy on Monday, September 24. He was arraigned in Belmopan Magistrate’s Court today in front of Senior Magistrate Merlene Moody. Wallis was remanded without bail until December 3.

Friday’s Amandala reported in its headline that an 8-year-old boy was almost kidnapped by a Caucasian man in a white van that bore painted decorations on the sides and front. Because of the child’s bravery, and the bravery of his 12-year-old sister and 14-year-old brother, who all fought off the attacker, all three children managed to escape unharmed.

In our headline article last Friday, we stated that the van reportedly used in the kidnapping was picked up by police and impounded on Thursday, September 27. On the same day, a man, presumably Wallis, was held in custody and questioned. He was then positively identified by the children sometime after he was detained. His attorney is Hurl Hamilton.

According to the victim, he and his siblings were walking home near Egoli Estate when the kidnapper asked them if they wanted a ride: they declined his offer. The man then drove past them several times, calling out to them. After his unsuccessful invitations, he then tried to grab the boy and force him into the van. All three children started hitting the man, causing him to let go of the boy and drive off.

Police are currently unsure if there is any connection between Wallis and recent attempted abductions, especially those that involved a white van. ACP Joseph Myvett confirmed today, however, that they will be looking more deeply into these cases and possibly bring in past victims in order to see if they would be able to identify Wallis.

Not much is known about Wallis, but his Facebook page lists him as being a DJ who provides laser light shows and musical entertainment for public events. He had posted videos of shows he did in the UK. He also specializes in “sci-fi” themed parties specifically targeted towards children.

Reports indicate that Mr. Wallis, wearing a mask, participated in Belmopan’s Independence Day parade, which took place the afternoon of Friday, September 21, in the aforementioned white van.

When stories like the above are reported, Belizeans always recall the nightmares of abducted, murdered, and mutilated children (several girls) which began with the Sherilee Nicholas case in late 1998 and continued into 1999. These cases remain bitter, unsolved mysteries in Belize. Belizeans also remember the disappearances of two children, Benjamin and Onelia Rash, from San Marcos in the Toledo District in 2010. The case of the Rash children remains another bitter, unsolved mystery in Belize.

Belizeans, let’s all vow to cherish and protect our children.