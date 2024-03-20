Man shot by cop

Photo: Richard Valerio, victim

by Charles Gladden

PUNTA GORDA TOWN, Toledo District, Mon. Mar. 18, 2024

A civilian from Punta Gorda Town was shot by an off-duty police officer outside the Punta Gorda Sporting Complex on Thursday, March 14, after he was verbally harassed by the civilian while watching a basketball game inside the auditorium.

Official police reports indicate that sometime around 9:00 p.m., PC Felix Fernandez, 36, of Punta Gorda Town, attached to the Toledo Formation, had arrived with his common-law partner, Harriet Blanco, to watch the game and sat on the bleachers. A few minutes later, Richard Valerio, 43, a construction worker of Punta Gorda Town, who is the ex-partner of Fernandez’s current partner, began to hurl vulgar language at the couple including saying, “Somebody will die tonight.”

To defuse the situation, Fernandez and his partner reportedly moved away to another section of the auditorium, but Valerio continued with his verbal attacks. Having enough of the treatment, Fernandez decided to leave and asked a fellow officer to escort him to his vehicle.

While outside, he saw Valerio damaging the windshield of Ms. Blanco’s vehicle with a rock, and when PC Fernandez ordered him to drop the rock, Valerio threw it at the officer but missed. In retaliation, PC Fernandez reportedly drew his licensed 9mm pistol and fired a single shot that hit Valerio in the lower back.

Valerio fled inside the auditorium and was rushed by cops to the Punta Gorda Hospital for medical treatment. He was later charged with one count of Damage to Property. Also, Fernandez was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Firearm.

The firearm was retrieved for ballistic testing.