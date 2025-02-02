Belize Volleyball Association hosts AFECAVOL General Assembly

(l-r) Marconi Leal, Jr. and Marconi Leal, Sr.

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Jan. 30, 2025

In the upcoming general elections, Marconi Leal, Jr. will be representing the People’s United Party (PUP) as its standard bearer for Belize Rural North, replacing his father, Marconi Leal, Sr.

The PUP’s Central Executive unanimously endorsed Leal, Jr. after it was announced that Leal, Sr. would not be seeking a second term in office. Questions had been swirling about whether the one-term Belize Rural North area representative, Leal, Sr., would be returning to the political arena. However, the party had reassured the public that his name would be on the voter ballots on election day.

A statement issued by the PUP indicated that Leal, Sr.’s departure was a personal decision that was made after a discussion with his family, the Belize Rural North Executive Committee, and the PUP leader, Hon. John Briceño.

Less than a year ago, in April 2024, Leal, Sr. was sworn in as Minister of State in the Ministry of Infrastructure Development and Housing.

Before replacing his father as the Belize Rural North standard bearer, Leal, Jr. served as CEO at several ministries, and there have been instances where he was at the center of controversy.

Leal, Jr. was appointed CEO of the Ministry of Transport, Youth, and Sports in 2020; however, conflicts reportedly arose between him and his boss, Minister Rodwell Ferguson, and there were accusations of mishandling of funds within the ministry, and he was subsequently transferred to the Ministry of Human Development, Families and Indigenous People’s Affairs in 2023.

The official date of the 2025 general elections is yet to be announced.