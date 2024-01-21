Martinez declares it “ova” now, as recall petition surpasses threshold

Photo: Anthony “Boots” Martinez, former Port Loyola area representative, submitting recall petition signatures to Governor General Dame Froyla Tzalam

by Kristen Ku

BELMOPAN, Wed. Jan. 17, 2024

Anthony “Boots” Martinez, the former area representative for Port Loyola, after initiating a recall petition against the current representative, Hon. Gilroy Usher, Sr., about six months ago with promises that he would garner signatures of over 50% of voters in that constituency, this week delivered over 1,700 signatures (amounting to a little over 30% of those voters) to Governor General Dame Froyla Tzalam, The number of signatures gathered, if all are deemed valid, meets the necessary legal threshold to trigger the recall process.

In July of last year, Martinez held a press conference at which he alleged neglect by Hon. Usher of Port Loyola constituents, and described what he claimed was widespread dissatisfaction among Port Loyola residents under Usher’s leadership.

Martinez then announced that he would collect 1,500 signatures (in support of a recall of Usher) by September 9, coinciding with Usher’s birthday.

After Usher issued a statement on September 13 pointing to Martinez’s failure to deliver those signatures by the date he had set, Martinez announced on September 14 that not only had he met his goal, but he had exceeded it.

He announced an extension of his petition, claiming that he aimed to collect signatures of 2,500 constituents — 50% of the total constituency.

This week, as Martinez emerged from the Governor General’s office in Belmopan, after finally submitting his petition four months after his initial deadline, he faced reporters with a sense of triumph.

“We submitted over 1,700 signatures and the threshold is 1,485,” Martinez stated. He claimed that the delay was due to legislative timelines, and noted that the aim was always to achieve the legal requirement of 30% — ignoring his earlier aspirations for 50%.

Meeting the threshold sets the stage for a possible by-election, and many believe that Martinez’s sole objective is to offer himself as a candidate and regain his position as Port Loyola area rep. He told reporters that he will once again represent his constituency if his people so desire. “I am a creature of instruction. If that is what the people want, well, let’s do it,” he said.

There has been no official statement from Hon. Usher since the submission of the recall petition. Martinez said he is not surprised by that. “What would he want to say? I am the mover of the petitions; I am a voter in Port Loyola. He is doing nothing; and apart from that, that is the motion of the people. So, I don’t expect to hear from him. The last time, I saw him put out a press release about thanking the people at Port Loyola. Well, I want to thank the people at Port Loyola for supporting a petition for a better representative,” he said.

Notably, UDP standard bearer, Philip Willoughby was among the petition’s supporters.

What comes next is left up to the Elections and Boundaries Department, which is now tasked with verifying the signatures, a process expected to take up to a month.

Amandala reached out to Hon. Usher for comment, but up to press time he has not responded to our messages or calls.