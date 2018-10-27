Maskall’s Our Lady of Lourdes RC girls and Ladyville Evangelical boys are Rural Football Champions

LADYVILLE, BELIZE DISTRICT, Thurs. Oct. 25, 2018– On Tuesday of this week, October 23, it was a one-day affair at the Ladyville Football Field, as the Belize Rural Primary Schools Football Tournament for Zones 1, 2, 3 & 4 was played with 2 female teams and 5 male teams participating.

With only 2 female teams, they advanced directly to the championship; but the boys had to play a preliminary round, then semifinals, and then the championship match.

In the male game 1, (M) Our Lady of the Way RC (Ladyville) defeated Our Lady of Lourdes RC (Maskall), 3-0; and in game 2, it was (M) St. Agnes Anglican (La Democracia/Mahogany Heights) with the 2-0 win over Zion Park Methodist (Santana Village).

In the male semifinal, Ladyville Evangelical clipped Our Lady of the Way RC, 1-0, with a goal from Ernest Mejia.

In the female championship game, Our Lady Of Lourdes RC defeated Our Lady Of The Way RC in sudden death penalties, 2-1. The game was tied at 0-0 in regulation; and it was tied 3-3 at the end of the first set of penalty kicks. Then in sudden death penalties, Our Lady Of Lourdes RC came out victorious, 2-1. G oal scorers in sudden death for Our Lady Of Lourdes RC were Sheyda Gallego and Shaista Mendez, while Shayanticya Haulzes scored for Our Lady Of The Way RC.

The male championship game was decided in regulation, as Ladyville Evangelical prevailed, 3-0, over St. Agnes Anglican with 2 goals from Jareth Tablada and 1 from Stiven Rivera.

(Information courtesy Ms. Barbara Cadle, Bze. Dist. Sports Coordinator, NSC)