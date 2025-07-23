Back-to-school shoppers get GST-free weekends

BELIZE CITY, Fri. July 18, 2025

Today, William Alexander Mason, aka “Danny” Mason, the man who, before producing a fraudulent birth certificate, was also known by three other names — Rajesh Persaud, then Rajesh Oulett and Ted Oulett — received two additional prison sentences of 24 years each for the May 31, 2016 kidnapping of Mennonite couple, Lloyd and Rosie Friessen. Those sentences will run concurrently, but he will not start serving them until he has completed the prison sentence he is currently serving for the beheading murder of Pastor Llewelyn Lucas.

Judge Pilgrim ordered that the 24-year prison term for kidnapping take effect after Mason becomes eligible for parole following the end of the minimum 35-year portion of the life sentence he is serving for Lucas’s murder—meaning that he will not start serving this most recent sentence until July 20, 2051. And so, from all calculations, Mason, who was detained nine years ago for the murder at age 46, and who at age 55 has 26 years of the 35-year sentence to serve, will complete his sentence for murder in 2051, at the age of 71 years old, and that’s when he will start serving the 24-year sentence for the 2 counts of kidnapping. He will thus complete his time behind bars when he is 95 years old in the year, 2075, which, as the judge noted, could mean he may die behind bars. But, as Justice Pilgrim noted, “The court finds the sentence fit.”

When delivering his sentence today, Justice Pilgrim referred to Mason as a “thug”, and noted that from his actions, he, Mason, legally merits the description of a gang leader. He pointed to the fact that Mason formed a group of five persons to commit a serious crime under his command, since his instructions to his workmen led to the kidnapping of the Friessens, which the court found to be terrorizing. The sentencing regime stipulates that any person who detains a person against his or her will is liable on indictment to a term no less than 10 years, which may extend to a life sentence. Judge Pilgrim set a starting point of 16 years.

Justice Pilgrim also highlighted the fact that the Friessens were illegally detained in the same area where they went willingly to collect money owed to them, which was a place where they felt they were safe, as they had been associates of Mason and his wife. The judge also took into consideration that Mrs. Friessen had to hear her husband in pain; and he, Mr. Friessen, had to watch his wife being bound and gagged. And so, for their suffering, he added more years to the kidnapping sentence, and further extended that sentence after considering Mason’s previous conviction for murder for the beheading of Pastor Llewelyn Lucas.

Judge Pilgrim further commented that he found it disturbing that Mason’s actions were committed with others—that the Friessens were kidnapped just as Pastor Lucas was, and the Friessens’ heads were covered and that Lucas was beheaded. He also mentioned that both were transported in Mason’s F-150 pick-up truck and that Mason used his employees to commit both the murder and the kidnapping, based on the evidence that was uncovered.

Judge Pilgrim also noted that the two crimes were days apart, which showed that Mason demonstrated little regard for the law, and it showed him to be particularly dangerous.

He also looked at the breach of trust—the trust that the Friessens had in Mason, as the Friessens and Mason and his wife were friends; and on the day they were kidnapped, they went to the house of Mason to collect money owed to them, and that’s when the guard held them. He compared such an act to that of a spider who trapped his prey in its web.

He looked at what Mason did—the fear he stirred in them when he took their phones and wiped off information from those devices before returning their phones, and threatening them. He added more years to the sentence based on those considerations.

Then he looked at the mitigating factors, such as the testimony of 2 of Mason’s former employees that he had been a mentor, and was loving, caring, and always helped to pay the school fees of students, and made a deduction of 2 years on that basis.

Judge Pilgrim said that he did not have to award Mason with any deduction from his sentence for his remand period, since Justice Antoinette Moore at the sentencing for the murder had already factored in his remand period.

Judge Pilgrim also noted today that Mason had served no prison time for the kidnapping, and that under the law, an unrelated offense should be punished separately, and in the interest of the public, no deduction was made for remand time.

On May 31, 2016, the Friessens were restrained and taken by men armed with firearms who worked for Mason.

In 2024, their trial was aborted due to a ruling made by Justice Francis Cumberbatch and a re-trial was ordered.

On May 9, 2025, Mason was convicted of two counts of kidnapping by a jury of 9. Eight (8) thought he was guilty, while one (1) thought he was not guilty; but the majority view prevailed after 2 hours of deliberation. He was found not guilty of blackmail.

Mason was charged jointly with Ryan Rhaburn for kidnapping; however, the jurors found him (Rhaburn) not guilty, and he (Rhaburn) walked free. NOTE: Mason has already appealed his kidnapping convictions and noted so in writing to the court.