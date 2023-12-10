Meningitis alert in Belmopan schools

Photo: United Evergreen Primary School

by Kristen Ku

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Dec. 7, 2023

The recent diagnosis of bacterial meningitis in two primary school children in Belmopan has raised alarm over a potential epidemic in local schools.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness (MoHW), in coordination with the Ministry of Education, Culture, Science, and Technology (MoECST), is taking a series of decisive steps to prevent the spread of the disease .

Meningitis, a potentially serious infection of the membranes (meninges) covering the brain and spinal cord, can be caused by various pathogens, including bacteria, viruses, and fungi.

Dr. Melissa Diaz-Musa, Director of Public Health and Wellness, confirmed that a nine-year-old child who was diagnosed with pneumococcal meningitis this week was the first case. The child, a student at United Evergreen Primary School, exhibited symptoms including fever, headache, vomiting, and irritability, leading to his hospitalization at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital (KHMH) in Belize City.

Dr. Diaz-Musa explained, “This child is a resident of Belmopan and immediately, once we were aware of the diagnosis, we contacted the school … They had closed the classroom for 24 hours and did a full infection prevention and control procedure.”

A second case involving a five-year-old student from St. Anne’s Anglican school who was presenting similar symptoms was reported shortly after. Though the diagnosis is pending, Dr. Diaz-Musa mentioned, “Because the symptoms are similar and because we have an epidemiological link to the first child, we are treating [it] at this point as a probable meningitis case.”

Dr. Diaz-Musa explained the transmissibility of the strain, noting that while Streptococcus Pneumonia is not as contagious as some other forms of meningitis, it still poses a risk.

Addressing the severity of the first child’s condition, Dr. Diaz-Musa stated, “Meningitis on a whole is a serious infection … People with meningitis, no matter what organism causes it, may have long-lasting side effects.” She advised parents to be vigilant and seek immediate care for children showing symptoms consistent with meningitis.

In response to these cases, the MoHW released a press statement outlining the steps being taken to prevent further spread. The MoHW’s public health team is currently conducting investigations and visiting schools and families of close contacts of the infected child.

Guidelines have been issued to the affected schools, including infection control procedures, (such as increased hand washing), and observation of students for symptoms.

The release further clarified that while routine prophylactic management for pneumococcal meningitis is not recommended, the situation is being closely monitored, and decisions on prophylaxis will be made based on any detection of cluster cases.

Dr. Diaz-Musa urged parents to seek medical care promptly for any concerning symptoms in their children. The situation is particularly alarming given the serious nature of meningitis.

Dr. Diaz-Musa, in outlining the possibly long-lasting effects of the disease, said, “Some recover but are not able to hear, or it affects many different aspects.”

The MoHW and MoECST are working closely to ensure effective communication between teachers and parents, as well as to make sure that infection prevention and control procedures are in place.