S.H.A.K.E. the Salt habit – MoHW advises

Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Mennonite man returns to court for murder trial (update)

By Deshan Swasey

BELIZE CITY, Fri. May 23, 2025

Tonight, Mennonite Belizean, David Friesen, accused of a murder that occurred in 2024, was further remanded to the Belize Central Prison until his next court appearance, on June 6, 2025 at 1:00 p.m., when there will be a case management conference (CMC) in his murder trial.

Friesen, who is 29, and will be celebrating his 30th birthday on May 26, is being accused of the murder of Alexander Villamil, which occurred on February 17, 2024 in Corozalito Village—a charge to which he has pleaded not guilty.

Attorney for Friesen, Dr. Lynden Jones informed the court that he will need to seek a voir dire in Friesen’s case.

Jones says he will be challenging the evidence of a statement purportedly given by his client because his client was coerced into giving that statement, and the defense believes that the statement was tampered with, after Friesen had signed it.

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969.
 
 

