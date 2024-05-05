No Scamming!

by Kristen Ku

CHETUMAL, Mexico, Thurs. May 2, 2024

In the face of escalating cartel violence in Chetumal, Mexico, Belizean authorities are on high alert due to threats allegedly issued against the Belize Free Zone.

Over the past weekend, Mexico deployed hundreds of soldiers to Quintana Roo to tackle the surge in violence being wreaked by the Cartel Caborca and the Cartel of Sinaloa. These groups are battling for control over drug smuggling, human trafficking, and the transportation of illegal goods in the region.

The scale and intensity of their tactics escalated following the targeted killing of the 14-year-old son of an officer. According to reports, the officer and his son were ambushed while returning home, an attack that left the officer injured and his son dead.

The culprits have since been apprehended and detained in Chetumal, leading to direct threats from the cartels. They have vowed to create chaos if their members are not released, promising to target men indiscriminately while sparing women and children.

Since then, reports indicate that they have targeted and killed a businessman and also kidnapped a member of the Mexican army.

Additionally, they began executing individuals in broad daylight, with one of the victims being identified as Fermín “B”, a former prison director, who was ambushed while riding his motorcycle. Over a dozen shell casings were found at the scene of this killing, attributed to the Caborca cartel.

Amidst these developments, the cartels have allegedly issued explicit threats towards the Belize Free Zone, an economic area that employs hundreds of Belizeans and sits at the border between Belize and Mexico.

The threats that were sprayed onto a white banner, have been widely circulated in the media, and have made specific reference to control over the area, stating, “To all the people and all the bunch of rats that run with them like the state and municipal ministers and to all the people on banks of the Hondo River and Belize Free Zone, they belong to us, on warning, there is no deception.”

In response to these threats, Belize’s Commissioner of Police, Chester Williams held an emergency press briefing today to address the concerns of the Belizean public. “By now, the information coming out of Chetumal has been widespread within the Belizean population, and there is some cause for concern by Belizeans in the event that what is happening may trickle into Belize,” he stated.

The Commissioner reassured the public that, while there is no immediate information suggesting cartel members have crossed into Belize, precautionary measures are being implemented.

“We met this morning to discuss our strategy in terms of how we are going to address the issues locally,” he explained. The Belize Police Department is reorganizing its operations in the northern area to enhance security, particularly around the Free Zone.

Williams further noted the readiness of Belize’s security forces to respond to any incident, asserting that the security apparatus is prepared to defend the country and its people. “We are prepared in the event that anything should happen. This is our country, and our people, and we will defend our country and our people as best as we can. There is no time to be in fear of nothing or nobody,” he affirmed.

The authorities have been in contact with Belize’s Free Zone chairman, Emil Grinage, who was of the opinion that the post with threats toward Belize’s commercial area is all “fake news.”

“The banner cannot be identified. It hasn’t been found. It originates from a source that, from the metadata of the picture, seems to be from a year ago,” Dr. Julian Brown, the Free Zone’s Public Relations Officer stated.

He believes that, due to the propaganda that comes with the political season Mexico faces, there may be opposition factions that hope to suppress the public from campaigning or even lose hope in the sitting party.

However, precautions are still being taken as they work closely with the public, stakeholders, staff, and the Corozal Police Department, given how the Free Zone was mentioned directly.

According to H.E. Oscar Arnold, Belize’s Ambassador to Mexico, recent meetings have taken place between Mexico’s State Security Cabinet, business individuals, and the Governor of the State, where reports with the latest activities and arrests were mentioned, as well as the plan they intend to carry out.

His advice to all Belizeans who wish to travel to Chetumal, especially those who depend greatly on Chetumal’s medical and educational services, is to be on the alert for increased security and checkpoints throughout the city. He also advises traveling during the day, in groups, and to keep on the main roads.