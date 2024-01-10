MIDH repairs collapsed bridge in San Pedro Colombia

Photo: Culverts were installed after bridge collapse

by Kristen Ku

SAN PEDRO COLOMBIA, Toledo District, Mon. Jan. 8, 2024

The Ministry of Infrastructure Development (MIDH) swiftly addressed an infrastructure failure over the weekend, following the collapse of a small wooden bridge near San Pedro Columbia Village.

The bridge on the Crique Chano Farm Road gave way under the weight of a heavy cargo truck on Saturday, January 6, disrupting an important transportation route for the local community, in which half of the approximately 3,500 residents rely on the bridge daily.

The MIDH was promptly informed of the incident, and within hours, their team had secured temporary culverts and began preparation for installation.

In an interview, Basilicas Choco, chairman for San Pedro Columbia, informed us that a local farmer’s request for construction materials led to the bridge’s collapse under the weight of the delivery truck.

“People usually pass on the road where he lives, so nothing came to mind that the bridge would have collapsed. So, the truck went to deliver his material, but before he reached the person’s area, the truck broke down with the load of materials,” Choco said.

Recognizing the bridge’s importance, Choco immediately contacted the Ministry of Works. Within two hours, work began on constructing a new culvert, restoring access by evening.

“They replaced the bridge with a culvert, double culvert, and by evening time it was passable again for many of our families and other people that utilize the road, because there are hundreds of people that use that road every day,” he said.

However, the newly installed double culvert is a temporary solution. Choco expressed concerns about its durability, especially during floods with strong creek currents.

“When it floods here, a lot of the water in the creek is strong; it has strong currents, so they said that it is just temporary, and they want to see how they can address it in the later run,” he detailed.

Victor Espat, CEO at the MIDH, noted that the original small wooden bridges were not designed for heavy cargo trucks, but for lighter vehicles.

Plans for a more permanent and stronger bridge structure are anticipated.