Criminal records go online

Midtown Restaurant survives fire scare; but Corozal home burns

By Deshan Swasey

Smoke coming out of Midtown

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Mon. May 19, 2025

Midtown Restaurant & Bar sees another day at its location on Newtown Barracks in Belize City, as it luckily escaped major damage from a fire on Friday, May 16.

Around noon, a large amount of dark smoke was seen exiting the building, which triggered the assistance of fire personnel. However, when members of the National Fire Service reached the scene, the flames had already been extinguished, and business continued as usual.

A structure in the Corozal District didn’t have the same luck, as it was gutted to the ground by a fire on the same day.

This inferno occurred before noon on Gibnut Street in the Altamira area of Corozal Town, where a small wooden home with everything inside was destroyed.

Luckily, its two residents were not hurt during the ordeal.

No cause of that fire has yet been determined.

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.
 
 

