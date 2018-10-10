Milpros football family farewell to Ms. Desiree Miguel

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Oct. 8, 2018– Milpros football team members of the 1980s and beyond shared the mourning of teammate Wilhelm “Short Boy” Miguel, now PLB executive and manager of the Belize National “A” Team, on the sudden passing of his sister Desiree, whom we all fondly called “Short Gial.” She was a real die-hard Milpros fan, and often travelled to out-district games with the team. Recently, up to just over a month ago, Desiree would be in the ticket booth at BDF FC home games at the MCC, and her vibes were always positive. Her illness was sudden and short; and she was laid to rest on Saturday in Corozal Town. Our sincere condolences to all her relatives and friends. Rest in peace, beloved sister and friend, Desiree Miguel.