Minister Florencio Marin, Jr., honored by Louisiana National Guard

By Deshan Swasey

Photo: Minister of National Defence and Border Security, Hon. Florencio Marin, Jr., receiving award

by Kristen Ku

BELMOPAN, Tues. Sept. 26, 2023

Hon. Florencio Marin, Jr., the Minister of National Defence and Border Security, has recently been awarded by General Keith Waddell, the Adjutant General of the Louisiana National Guard, with the esteemed Louisiana National Guard Distinguished Civilian Service Medal.

This award has come as a result of a long-standing, 26-year partnership between Belize and Louisiana, known as the Belize/Louisiana State Partnership Program. This relationship has significantly aided the Belize Defence Force (BDF) and the Belize Coast Guard (BCG) in enhancing professionalism, enriching training protocols, and facilitating the exchange of subject matter expertise.

The primary objective of the State Partnership Program (SPP) is to nurture mutual interests and establish relationships across all levels of society. Through this program, there has been an enhancement of economic, political, and military ties between the states of the U.S. and partner nations.

The SPP also allows for the involved parties to partake in combined operations, fostering a shared experience and understanding among their units.

Over the course of this partnership, the two nations have engaged in nearly 300 collaborative exercises. One notable interaction took place from May 24 to June 14 earlier this year, during which 143 service members from Belize, comprising 117 individuals from the BDF and 26 from the Belize Coast Guard, journeyed to Fort Johnson, Louisiana. There, they trained alongside the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team.

The citation awarded to Minister Marin reads: “For exceptionally meritorious service in cooperation with the Louisiana National Guard State Partnership Program. The Honorable Florencio Marin’s leadership in the Ministry of National Defence and Border Security in Belize strengthened the partnership with the Louisiana National Guard. His dedication to excellence, professionalism, and leadership have been instrumental in the overall success of the Louisiana National Guard’s state partnership program.”

In a press release issued on September 22, Minister Marin conveyed his profound gratitude for the honor laid upon him, and for the remarkable friendship and camaraderie that have been established with the Louisiana National Guard. He also told us, “It is important that we transcend borders and bring nations closer as we work together towards the common goal of defense and security of our nations.”

