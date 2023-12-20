Ministry of Transport appoints new CTO

by Kristen Ku

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Dec. 18, 2023

The Ministry of Youth, Sports & Transport has officially announced the appointment of Mr. Leon FitzGerald Gentle as the new Chief Transport Officer (CTO) within the Department of Transport.

Assuming his role on Thursday, December 14, Mr. Gentle holds extensive public service experience and a Master’s Degree in Education with a focus on Leadership.

“Mr. Gentle comes with proven leadership skills and management experience. He is also well-versed in the application of digital technology to modernize work processes,” a release from the Transport Ministry explained.

“His vision for advancing transportation policy, infrastructure, and operations aligns seamlessly with Belize’s dedication to sustainable and progressive development,” it added.

Mr. Gentle steps into a role previously held by Dian Vasquez, who had a 2-year contract that concluded in July without renewal.

The position was temporarily filled by Peter Williams, the Deputy Chief Transport Officer, who acted as the interim head during the 5-month transition period.