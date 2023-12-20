19 C
Belize City
Thursday, December 21, 2023

New chapter for Miss Universe Belize

Photo: Destinee Arnold, President, House of Crowns;...

Gwen Liz boys and Kings College girls are NSSSA Basketball Champions 2023

Photo: Kings College – NSSSA Female Basketball...

UB Board of Trustees name Godfrey Smith as new Chairman

Photo: Hon. Francis Fonseca and Godfrey Smith by...

Ministry of Transport appoints new CTO

HighlightsMinistry of Transport appoints new CTO
By Deshan Swasey

by Kristen Ku

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Dec. 18, 2023

The Ministry of Youth, Sports & Transport has officially announced the appointment of Mr. Leon FitzGerald Gentle as the new Chief Transport Officer (CTO) within the Department of Transport.

Assuming his role on Thursday, December 14, Mr. Gentle holds extensive public service experience and a Master’s Degree in Education with a focus on Leadership.

“Mr. Gentle comes with proven leadership skills and management experience. He is also well-versed in the application of digital technology to modernize work processes,” a release from the Transport Ministry explained.

“His vision for advancing transportation policy, infrastructure, and operations aligns seamlessly with Belize’s dedication to sustainable and progressive development,” it added.

Mr. Gentle steps into a role previously held by Dian Vasquez, who had a 2-year contract that concluded in July without renewal.

The position was temporarily filled by Peter Williams, the Deputy Chief Transport Officer, who acted as the interim head during the 5-month transition period.

Check out our other content

House fire on Jane Usher Blvd.

Another PI adjourned for Elmer Nah

Beloved bartender killed in San Pedro

Youth killed on Newtown Barracks

Contreras, Miranda sentenced to life for murder

BSCFA/BSI commercial agreement negotiations may go down to the wire

Check out other tags:

...13 dead babies13feb2016

International

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.
 
 

Contact Us Today

Follow us

© All Rights Reserved, Amandala Newspaper.