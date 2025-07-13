The Primer on the People called Garifuna

(l-r) Raheem Herbert and Tyreek Straughan

BELIZE CITY, Wed. July 9, 2025

Tonight, 5 young men — 3 minors, two aged 15 and a 16-year-old, along with two 19-year-old adults—learnt of the penalties that the court decided to impose on them for the charge of cruelty to an animal, that was brought against them after they were seen inflicting chop wounds to a horse in a video that went viral.

It was on Friday, April 11, 2025, that the five teenagers were arraigned in the Belize City Magistrate’s Court, where the five of them were initially read a charge of cruelty to an animal. All of them, except for one of the 15-year-olds, had pleaded guilty. The charge of abetment to cruelty to an animal was read to four of the five of them, and three of the four of them pleaded guilty to that charge. Also, one count of cattle theft was read to the five accused young men, but no plea has been taken from them yet for that charge.

Bail of $2,500 each had been offered to all five of them on that day (April 11), despite the objections of the then Police Commissioner, Chester Williams. The Senior Magistrate had noted, “Bail is a right; and the purpose of bail should not be [a] punitive measure, and detention of minors should be the last resort.”

Horse receiving treatment from BAHA (File photo)

Today, the Senior Magistrate, in a sentencing session that started at 10:17 a.m. and did not conclude until 12:05 p.m., informed the young men that a one-year suspended sentence was being imposed upon the underage minors and a fine upon the two 19-year-old defendants.

The two 19-year-old teenagers, Tyrique Straughan and Raheem Herbert, were each fined $200 plus a $5.00 cost of court, which they must pay by October 1, 2025; otherwise they will have to serve 2 months in prison.

The Senior Magistrate noted that, since under the law they are viewed as adults, being over 18, she would not request that a Social Inquiry Report (SIR) be prepared for them.

The sentencing followed the presentation of mitigation pleas on behalf of the five accused teenagers. The three minors called their guardians, which included their mothers, stepmothers and employer, and a neighbour in one case, to speak on their behalf; while the two adults called their mothers to speak. One of the men was described as an animal lover who grew up, from the age of 5 or 6, around horses before ending up owning horses of his own, and caring for their family business’s horses.

While she imposed a one-year suspended sentence upon the 3 minors, the Senior Magistrate ordered that the 16-year-old, as a part of his punishment for his role, do 120 hours of community service at the Young Men’s Christian Association as well as enroll in the Apprenticeship Program, participate in the Life Skill Program, enroll in the Anger Management & Counseling Program, and sign in weekly at the Community Rehabilitation Department office, where he will be enrolled in a program that commences on August 18, 2025 . He also must avoid any further violation of the law and, starting on Friday, July 11, he must sign in weekly every Monday and Friday. Despite his taking responsibility for his actions by pleading guilty, the court was concerned about comments that he allegedly made to a social worker who was assigned to assess his situation in an SIR. That worker had informed the court that he had said “that if he does not get justice, he will take justice into his own hands,” noted the Senior Magistrate.

If any of the 3 minors breaches the conditions of their one-year suspended sentence, they will have to spend a year in a correctional facility. One of the 15-year-old minors, who had pleaded guilty from the day of arraignment, is to enroll in the Self-Esteem Program and the Anger Management Program as well as Decision Making Program with effect from today’s date. He was also ordered to participate in any summer programs that the CRD has ongoing. In addition, he must do 80 hours of community service (80 hours, and not 120, due to a deduction for his early guilty plea).

Another of the 15-year-old minors was given credit for having no previous convictions for a similar offense. He had been before the Belize Family Court on another matter, but as a recommendation he was enrolled in the Diversion Program. He was also ordered to attend school, as he will be given help through the CRD. Notably, his school attendance will be monitored, since this 15-year-old has a history of truancy (skipping of classes, not going to school). He must enroll in the Anger Management Counseling program and in the Cognitive Behaviour Counselling Program, and he must do 50 hours of community service with the Human Services Department. His age was taken into consideration, as well as the fact that he is an amateur football player who has been described as a very well-mannered young man.

The group of 5 are due back in the Belize City Magistrate’s Court on August 11, 2025, when they will learn whether or not they will face trial for the charge of cattle theft, either on indictment or summarily, noted the Senior Magistrate.

The attack on the horse, which the Senior Magistrate described as “an unprovoked attack on a helpless animal”, was reportedly an act of retaliation. At their first arraignment back in April of this year, the 16-year-old, had told the court that the owner of the horse on which they had inflicted chop wounds had done a similar thing to his horse; and even though he had made a report against that minor, he claimed that the police did nothing to help him.

Today in mitigation, the 16-year-old told the court, “I am sorry I did that incident. I will never do it again.”

He also told the court that he owns animals too, and that he loves horses.

Those who spoke on behalf of the group all spoke of the young men as being humble and hardworking in the community, and they all expressed shock at the behavior they saw in the video, since, they said, the young men showed love for animals, and were horse owners themselves.

One businessman from the young men’s community even offered to assist the young men by providing jobs to those who are not employed.

A neighbour of the young men also offered to mentor the 16-year-old and one of the 15-year-olds who lives in his area, so they could remain on the right and positive path following the incident.

All 5 young men were placed on curfew and are not to be outdoors after 8:00 p.m. effective immediately, ordered the Senior Magistrate.

They are also not to break the law while out on bail or their bail could be revoked.