Missing person’s body found; suspect killed by police

Photo: Shane Baizar, deceased

by Kristen Ku

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Mar. 4, 2024

The body of 40-year-old Shane Baizar, a well-regarded entrepreneur and tour operator of Bermudan Landing, was discovered today, ending a search that began when he was reported missing by his family last Saturday, February 24.

According to Chester Williams, the Commissioner of Police, the search for Baizar intensified following the discovery of traces of blood at his residence and on a wheelbarrow, alongside the unusual circumstance of his house being left open.

These findings led the police to suspect foul play.

The investigation pointed to Juan Cruz Castillo, a man with a troubling history of criminal activities, including a recent acquittal on a murder charge due to a witness’s absence in court.

Castillo’s criminal record spans across various offenses, including being the prime suspect in a taxi driver’s disappearance, rape, aggravated assault, and burglary. “Mr. Castillo has been extremely busy, countrywide, moving around committing crimes,” commented Williams.

Castillo, who had previously worked for Baizar, became a prime suspect after Baizar’s vehicle was found near the home of Castillo’s brother in St. Matthews Village.

Following leads, the police discovered Baizar’s body in a shallow grave in Bermudan Landing. “This morning, the police went back into the area of Bermudan Landing and they found a shallow grave, and inside that shallow grave the decomposed body of Mr. Baizar was found; and Scenes of Crime were called, [and] they processed the scene,” Williams explained.

As police searched for Castillo, today he was encountered by the police in the Cotton Tree area where he brandished a firearm at the officers. Without hesitation the police opened fire, resulting in Castillo’s death.

The police believe that Castillo’s motive stemmed from a confrontation with Baizar, who had refused Castillo’s request for more money after a bank withdrawal.

Commissioner Williams stated that it was the police’s right to act in self-defense, especially given Castillo’s violent history and intent to use a weapon.

“The individual does have a very violent history, and more so one which has no regard for law and order. The police officers, knowing his history, are not going to wait for him to shoot at them. The fact that he took out a weapon and was about to shoot was sufficient for the officers to act in self-defense,” he said.

The police have pledged to continue their investigation and submit their findings to the Director of Public Prosecution to determine if the police officers’ actions were justified.