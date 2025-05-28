S.H.A.K.E. the Salt habit – MoHW advises

by Charles Gladden

LADYVILLE, Mon. May 26, 2025

A motorcycle collision on the Philip Goldson Highway on Sunday, May 25, claimed the life of a Ladyville woman and injured two men in the process.

The unfortunate event involved two motorcycles at Mile 9 ½ near the junction of Marage Road and the Puma gas station in Ladyville after 9:00 p.m., when a red Ducati motorcycle driven by 28-year-old Ector Soler, who was found unconscious about 12 feet from his bike, reportedly collided with a green and black Lifan motorcycle driven by 24-year-old Francisco Cortez, who was found 20 feet away from his motorcycle.

Information suggests that Soler’s motorcycle collided with the rear of Cortez’s motorcycle. After the incident, Cortez, who had visible facial injuries and abrasions to his legs, was seen seated on the shoulder of the road; meanwhile, next to his Lifan motorcycle lay the motionless body of Celia Carballo, a mother of four who was reportedly riding as a passenger and perished at the scene when she was flung off Cortez’s motorcycle.

Both men were transported to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital, while Carballo’s body was taken to the morgue.