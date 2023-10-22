Murder on Rasta Street

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Oct. 19, 2023

A man was killed in Belize City just after 8:00 p.m. on Thursday night, October 19, in the vicinity of 88 Shopping Center on Central American Boulevard. The deceased has been identified as Trenton Webster, 42, of the Kings Park area of Belize City.

While details are limited as of print time, reports suggest that Webster was walking on Rasta Street, off Central American Boulevard, when he was pounced on by his assailant who proceeded to fire multiple gunshots in his direction, killing him instantly.

Sources at the scene told Amandala that Webster had recently returned to Belize, after living the majority of his life in New York.

Reports are that he had been accused of robbing several persons of valuables, and this might have led to his being targeted.

At press time tonight Scenes of Crime personnel were still processing the scene. We will be providing further details of this latest murder in Amandala’s Tuesday issue.