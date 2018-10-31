Mysterious Range Rover stolen from police custody

ORANGE WALK TOWN, Mon. Oct. 29, 2018– A suspicious black Range Rover that police had towed into the parking lot across from the Orange Walk police station, has been stolen from police custody. The reason that the car was considered suspicious is that the license plates are from Dangriga, the two plate numbers are different, and the insurance sticker is from San Ignacio.

The car was parked on Sapodilla Street for two days before police on patrol found it around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 23. After noticing the strange license plates and insurance sticker, they canvassed the area, but found no useful information.

This was when the police decided to tow the vehicle into the parking lot, where it sat for a few hours before someone, presumably with the key, snuck in and quickly stole it from out of the lot.

Police attempted to review footage from surveillance cameras to find the thief but that proved to be unsuccessful. After investigating some more, police identified the person in whose name the license plate is registered, but they have yet to locate the person. Police also did not find anything suspicious inside the vehicle itself.

The base price for a brand new Range Rover starts somewhere around US$87,000. A top-of-the line model can cost up to US$177,000.