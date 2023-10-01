National Library hosts XXII Annual Book Fair

Photo: Winner of Mural Competition, SCA

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Sept. 28, 2023

Today, the Leo Bradley Library, situated on Princess Margaret Drive in Belize City, transformed its grounds for its XXII Annual Book Fair and Open Day, which emphasizes the importance of reading for the development of children.

This year’s Annual Book Fair and Open Day falls under the theme, “READ: Any Format, Anytime, Anything, Anywhere!”

Those in attendance at the annual event were mostly students from the various pre- and primary schools in Belize City, who attended and participated in literacy-based games and activities.

“It’s a time for students to come together to have a time to promote literacy. That is the main thing for the library; we promote literacy, we promote reading, and so the book fair is just another way we try to promote reading and literacy,” said Geridene Reneau, Chief Librarian at the Leo Bradley Library.

In today’s digital era, many kids are exposed to the vast world of technology, which often makes them less inclined to read hardcopy pieces of literature. While speaking to Amandala, Reneau made it a point to endorse reading, as it opens the reader’s mind to a vast amount of knowledge.

“It’s a competition with the digital era, the advent of technology, but it doesn’t matter. We are still trying to promote literacy… you could be using your tablet or smartphone, but [with a] book, there’s nothing like sitting down and enjoying a book; that is the enjoyment you get reading a hardcopy book. Reading is fundamental, it takes you places, and it gives you a sense of understanding,” she added.

“… We want to encourage the students and the kids to continue reading. It doesn’t matter what you are reading, [and] visit your local library. There is someone there that could assist with whatever you need,” she added.

Similar to previous years, the annual event had children from various schools within the city participating in several major competitions hosted – Preschool Coloring Competition, Reading Competition, and Story Reading Competition for Primary Schools – and introduced a new competition, the mural competition for high school students that replaces the poster competition that was instituted in the fair’s tradition for several years.