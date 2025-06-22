Belize and T&T hold three-day trade mission

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Wed. June 18, 2025

A total of 122 students bade farewell to Nazarene High School on Saturday, June 7, as they completed their secondary education at that institution.

Sheryn Vallencilla-Rosa, valedictorian

The 57th commencement exercise was held at the Belize City Civic Center to honor those students, who completed this leg of their educational journey in a range of academic departments, including Science (33), Arts (30), Business (32), and vocational studies (27).

The top three students were the valedictorian, Sheryn Vallencilla-Rosa; the salutatorian, Joshua Perez; and Juliana Baldwin, who delivered the vote of thanks.

“We stand at the finish line, proud, grateful, and maybe just a little surprised at how quickly time flew. How strange it is that only months ago, many of us couldn’t wait to leave; and yet, now we wish we could hold onto this moment just a little longer,” said Vallencilla-Rosa during her valedictory address.

“… We were all born with potential, but potential doesn’t bloom without commitment. Who better to guide your journey than the One who gave you your gifts? Some days will be easy. Others will be painful. But if you wake up with purpose and give your best, the reward will come. Not in comparison, not in applause, but in the quiet peace of knowing you gave it your all,” she added.

Vallencilla-Rosa further mentioned during her speech that she dedicated her milestone to God, who guided her to reach this point in life.

“Though our academic records may reflect grades and subjects, the real story is told in our growth, our friendships, and our quiet victories. Above all, we recognize the hand of God guiding us, even when we stumbled. For me, every success, every ‘A’, is not a measure of intelligence, but of the discipline, obedience, and determination that God placed within me. I give Him all the credit,” she remarked.

The ceremony was held under the theme, “Intelligent minds, courageous hearts, walking in faith towards a bright future.”