Belize to receive $10 mil grant from CDB

(l-r top row) Julius Espat, Kareem Musa and Kevin Bernard; (l-r middle row) Janelle Chanona, Godwin Haylock and Glenfield Dennison; (l-r bottom row) Dolores Balderamos Garcia, Kevin Herrera and Lee Mark Chang

by Charles Gladden

BELMOPAN, Tues. July 15, 2025

During a session of the Senate in Belmopan on Monday, the names of the new members of the Joint Public Accounts Committee (JPAC) were announced.

Nine persons sit on that committee—six from the House of Representatives and three of the Senate’s social partner senators, and their task while on that committee is to examine the appropriation of public funds, the annual finance accounts of the government, and other relevant accounts.

Following the new (N) appointments, the members of the committee are now as follows: Hon. Julius Espat, Minister of Infrastructure; Hon. Kareem Musa, Minister of Home Affairs; Hon. Kevin Bernard, Minister of Health; Hon. Dolores Balderamos Garcia, Senior Minister of State, Office of the Prime Minister; Hon. Lee Mark Chang, area representative for Mesopotamia; Hon. Godwin Haylock, area representative for Queen Square; (N) Hon. Kevin Herrera, Chamber of Commerce senator; (N) Hon. Glenfield Dennison, union senator; and (N) Hon. Janelle Chanona, NGO senator.