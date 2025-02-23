Handmade by Belize

Magistrate Sashawna Jody-Ann Thompson

by Charles Gladden

PUNTA GORDA TOWN, Toledo District, Thurs. Feb. 20, 2025

The new PG Resident Magistrate for the Toledo District, Sashawna Jody-Ann Thompson was reportedly attacked in court on Wednesday, February 19, around 3:30 p.m., by Mason Kelly of Silk Grass Village, Stann Creek District, who has a history of serious offenses — including burglary, assaulting a police officer, and attempted murder – when he appeared before her.

According to reports, Kelly leaped out of the prisoner’s dock and went after the Magistrate with an electric fan, causing minor injuries to Magistrate Thompson. He was quickly subdued by several police officers in attendance.

Kelly, who is allegedly mentally unstable and has completed a 15-year sentence for attempted murder, was in court for an aggravated assault charge. He subsequently pleaded guilty to contempt of court, but denied being guilty of aggravated assault.

Magistrate Baha Shoman, who appeared virtually during the session, accepted the guilty plea for contempt of court and imposed a $175 fine or six weeks imprisonment. The case was adjourned until April 16.

Thompson was just called to the Belize Bar of Attorneys for the High Court on Friday, February 7, 2025.