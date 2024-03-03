New regulations for road safety

by Kristen Ku

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Feb. 29, 2024

Without all the numbers at our fingertips, there can be little argument in Belize over the fact that we have lost too many citizens to road traffic accidents. Every life lost is a ton of grief to family and other loved ones, whether it is by gun violence or by vehicle collisions on our roads. And while the “multisectoral approach” is being applied to try and bring back peace to our streets among rival gangs, little has been done to curb the continuing carnage on our roads from vehicle accidents. It has been left up to drivers, but we have been failing, as we have been in other areas, like littering our own streets. We need discipline in Belize, and if we want to save lives on the road, then we all should applaud and abide by the new motor vehicle and road traffic regulations that the Department of Traffic is now putting place.

Starting March 1, Belize will see the introduction of three new traffic regulations aimed at enhancing road safety and reducing fatalities.

The statutory instruments, announced by the Department of Transport, include amendments and new regulations concerning the use of seat belts, electronic devices while driving, and the authorization of speed measuring devices.

Deputy Transport Officer, Peter Williams outlined the significance of the new laws, stating that their development has been in the works since 2016 as part of the first Road Safety Project.

“We realized that there has been an increase in fatalities caused by persons who are distracted while operating a motor vehicle, whether it be tablets, cell phones, or whatever the case may be, and so the data in Belize was showing this as well as the data on a global scale,” Williams explained.

The Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic (Seat Belts) (Amendment) Regulations mandate seatbelt usage for all vehicle passengers, detailing exemptions and application processes for special cases. This measure aims to significantly reduce the risk of fatalities and injuries in accidents. The Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic (Electronic Devices) Regulations prohibit the use of electronic devices by drivers, specifying exceptions and permissible conditions to ensure drivers’ full attention to the road. The Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic (Speed Measuring Devices) (Amendment) Regulations empower the Department of Transport to approve speed measuring devices for enforcing speed limits, removing the restriction to a specific brand and model that is no longer in production.

“Officers are empowered to charge individuals for non-compliance, with penalties reaching up to $500 or six months in prison, or both,” Williams shared. For electronic device usage, specific exemptions allow for hands-free operation under certain conditions.

The Department of Transport anticipates positive public feedback, supported by research indicating widespread approval of the seat belt mandate.

“Our ultimate goal is to make Belize’s roads safer for everyone. These regulations are a step towards reducing accidents and saving lives,” Williams concluded.