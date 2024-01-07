New Year’s babies

27.8 C
By Deshan Swasey

Photo: First baby born in 2024

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Tues. Jan. 2, 2024

The first child to be born in 2024 was the newborn son (yet unnamed) of Sauri Robles and Pablo Contreras of Ladyville, first-time parents, who welcomed the infant’s arrival at 1:41 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

“Everything went … [won’t] say it went smooth because it hurt, but I guess now … [after] everything, I could say smooth; I feel better, and so on. I wanted a boy from the beginning. I wanted a boy also. From the beginning, I said I wanted a boy,” said Sauri Robles.

As previously mentioned, the newborn baby boy, who weighed approximately 7 pounds and 1 ounce, is Robles’ first child, and she told reporters that she is nervous.

“I’m nervous, but, you know, I have already gotten into the situation, so I have to like to go along with it. So, just stay strong and, you know, take care and be the best mother I can be,” she said.

Robles’ baby isn’t the only one to be born on New Year’s Day.

At 9:38 a.m. that day, a baby girl named J’lee, weighing 6 pounds and 2 ounces, was brought into the world via Caesarean section.

The child’s mother (who wishes to be anonymous) said that most of the persons she met had told her that she would be having a son, and [she] was prepared to give birth to a son, but some of her family members knew it was a girl.

“Everywhere I go they said ‘da wa bwai belly’; only my husband and ma she nuh listen to nobody, and see, I got a blue band. I refused fu listen. I got my pink stuff home, but I neva wahn bring pink and I got a bwai. I got my pair, and I got my tie-off,” the mother said.

She said that the procedure was quick.

Another baby girl named Naleh was also delivered via Caesarean section, again to first-time parents, at 11:00 a.m.; Naleh weighed 6 pounds 12 ounces.

All three babies were expected to be delivered on New Year’s Eve.

