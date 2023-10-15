Nimrod Tillett wanted for murder in Mexico

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Oct. 12, 2023

Nimrod Tillett has on three separate occasions over the years been accused of murder — each incident involving a brutal attack on the victim, and on each occasion, he has somehow eluded conviction and jail time, even when it appeared that the evidence against him was convincing, but his luck might just have run out, as he is being accused of murder once more, but this time it is in Mexico.

On Tuesday, October 10, Tillett appeared unrepresented in the Magistrate’s Court in Belize City – in a wheelchair due to gunshot injuries he received in July of this year – to hear an application for a provisional arrest against him for 60 days in connection with a request from Mexican authorities that Tillett be extradited to stand trial for the murder of a woman in 2019.

Senior Crown Counsel Stacey Martinez, who represented the Attorney General in the matter, explained to the Magistrate that the request was made through the appropriate diplomatic channels, under the extradition treaty between Belize and Mexico, where the accused is wanted.

The Magistrate ordered that the accused Tillett spend the next 60 days in prison; however, the necessary details regarding the accusation against him must be presented within the next two months or the application will be dismissed.

When the Magistrate asked Tillett what he had to say on his behalf, he pleaded to the court that he did not want to be remanded to prison due to his condition since he is still recovering from his recent gunshot injuries. He additionally mentioned that this is the third time he has been detained in connection with the said murder in Mexico.

He was still sent to prison for 60 days, but, in consideration of his condition, he must return to court at the end of the month, so that it can be confirmed that his medical needs are being met.

According to Amandala archives, Tillett’s string of murder charges began in 2009, when he allegedly killed his former neighbor and alleged lover, Enrique Castillo, 44, of Orange Walk Town, and he was acquitted of the charge due to a rejected caution statement in court.

Then in 2020, he was once more accused of brutally murdering Abner Novelo, 30, a farm caretaker of Yo Creek, but was set free due to insufficient evidence.

The last of Tillett’s alleged victims in Belize was Bernard Timmons, a librarian of Belize City, who was slain last year in Orange Walk after the Independence Day parade. Tillett was released, however, due to what was termed a lack of conclusive evidence.