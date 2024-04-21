The Museum of Belizean Art opens doors

Photo: Ronald Gibson, deceased

by Charles Gladden

BELMOPAN, Tues. Apr. 16, 2024

Earlier this month, it was reported that a terrified 47-year-old Gilda Abadi, a resident of Belmopan, shot 49-year-old Ronald Gibson, who was allegedly attempting to rob her and her daughter while they were walking home after an event through Independence Park.

Gibson reportedly had been recovering from the gunshot injury, but lost one of his kidneys and sustained damage to some of his internal organs as a result of the shooting. He passed away shortly before midnight on Tuesday of this week, and his grieving sister, Shawn Gardiner, has been claiming to the media that Abadi did not act in self-defense.

The attempted robbery and subsequent shooting reportedly occurred on Friday night, April 5, as Abadi walked through the park with her daughter, after attending a football match at the Isidoro Beaton Football Stadium. According to Abadi, during that walk through the park they encountered Gibson, who was wearing a hoodie and allegedly threatened to rob them.

Abadi had told reporters that Gibson walked directly toward them, and that when he got close enough, he attempted to grab her daughter. Abadi claimed that she warned Gibson to step away, but that when he refused, she pulled out her licensed firearm and fired a single shot at him.

On the day before Gibson passed away, however, Gardiner told reporters that Abadi didn’t fire her weapon in self-defense, and claimed that her brother was not close enough to the mother and daughter to attempt to harm them.

“From what my brother told me, he was walking on the side of the walkway, and it was dark, and he didn’t see who shot him; he just felt it. He wasn’t robbing anybody, because he was a distance away from Ms. Abadi, so she had to get her facts right,” she said. “He wasn’t even close to them. No, he wasn’t even close to them, and you have to hear about two sides of our story … he was walking on the side of the walkway. .. and he had a cup in his hand, probably with something drinking, I don’t know. And maybe that lady just saw him swerving and coming and she got jumpy and just shot, for no reason, then claimed, said, that my brother is going to rob her,” Gardiner went on to say.

Gardiner told the media that the family’s next step is to press charges against Abadi.

“I’m going to press charge on her because she’s doing the same with my brother. Every day she has police guarding him as if he is going to run away. My brother can’t even walk good, much [less] to run away,” she said.

The Commissioner of Police, Chester Williams, weighed in on the matter and expressed his belief that Abadi acted in self-defense, but noted that the file containing the facts about the incident will be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), who will determine if charges are to be brought against Abadi.

“The investigation shows that the lady acted in defense of her child. It happened that the person died a couple of days later. So what we will do is – what we normally do – to put together the file and send it to the DPP … The woman and her child were together; the man accosted them to rob them; she ordered him to stop [and] he continued to make moves toward her. Generally, a man is stronger than a woman; she was armed with a weapon. Imagine him approaching her, and would have been able to hold on to her [and her fiream]; he certainly would have overpowered her, [and] would have taken away that gun and maybe would have killed her. I don’t foresee an instance where her actions be deemed unjustified, but I’m not going to [be] the arbiter of that issue,” he said.

Gardiner acknowledged that Gibson had a criminal record, but has long been recognized as a hard-working member of the community.