Belizeans will feel the cost if Middle East war escalates

Ella Waight, President, NTUCB

BELIZE CITY, Mon. June 23, 2025

The umbrella organization for unions in Belize, the National Trade Union Congress of Belize (NTUCB), has set Saturday, June 28, as the day when it will show its muscle in support of the demands that the Joint Unions Negotiating Team (JUNT) is making from government, chief among them, an 8.5% salary increase for public sector workers. On Thursday, the Congress, which comprises 11 member unions, held a press conference where it outlined respective union issues and sent the message to the government that the “labour movement is coordinated, resolute and serious.” Six union leaders were at the head table along with NTUCB president, Ella Waight, and NTUCB senator, Hon. Glenfield Dennison. Three others were also in the room packed with union members; and those who were not present, according to Waight, had previously indicated their support. There was also a message to the public that the unions’ good governance demands will benefit all.

(l-r) Nadia Martin-Caliz, National President, BNTU; Dean Flowers, President, PSU; Sharon Frazier, President, APSSM; Hon. Glenfield Dennison, NTUCB Senator; Ella Waight, President, NTUCB; Leonora Flowers, President, CWU; Juliani Pasos, Acting President, UBFSU

NTUCB intends to file complaint with ILO

Before NTUCB president Ella Waight launched into her presentation, she announced that the Congress intends to file a case with the Standards Application Committee of the International Labour Organization (ILO) if the Government does not immediately cease the personal attacks against union leaders. Waight said that, since those leaders are persons elected to represent working people, the targeted attacks “weaken the democratic voice of workers, but also erode public trust in fair labour practices.” She called it a “dangerous distraction” from the real issues facing the workforce, and deemed it “an affront to the principles of justice, dignity and collective bargaining.”

NTUCB calls for heads to roll re: BAA contracts

Waight outlined a couple matters which she says the NTUCB is focusing on. Among them are the controversial Belize Airports Authority (BAA) contracts totalling $28.5 million, which were rescinded after it came to light that the proper processes had not been followed in their award. “Even though the BAA has a new board and now says that they will ensure that future contracts are awarded within the laws and good practices, the NTUCB is demanding that someone or some people are held accountable for what may have been the great fleecing of millions of dollars,” Waight declared. She called on the Government to seek formal assistance from UN agencies regarding the implementation of UNCAC, and provided several recommendations meant to curtail losses or minimize wastage in government. Among them are the need for a conflict of interest clause for all statutory boards, constitutional amendments to have fully funded oversight bodies free from political influence, and an ethics board with workers’ and employers’ representatives for statutory boards.

Waight also listed three of several ILO conventions that they urge the government to ratify to align with international labour standards and “promote dignity, safety and security in every workplace.”

CWU complains of ESAT delay in addressing Port of Belize matter

Christian Workers Union president, Leonora Flowers railed that after four months since the empanelling of the Essential Services Arbitration Tribunal (ESAT) in February 2025 to address an impasse in negotiations between the management of the Port of Belize and the Union on a Collective Bargaining Agreement for stevedores, no progress has been made. Flowers said it was only when they raised the matter last week that a meeting was called. Flowers also made mention of a couple other establishments with which they are facing issues, and she called on the employers to “put your house in order.”

UB NEEDS its subvention

Acting President of the University of Belize Faculty and Staff Union (UBFSU), Juliani Pasos detailed the reasons why the institution needs its subvention restored to $10 million. It was cut to $8.3 million in 2020 and the People’s United Party, then in Opposition, called the move misguided, and promised to restore the subvention and increase it by a million dollars annually. “Ironically, the subvention of the University from 2021 to 2024 has been at its lowest, at $7.65 million,” revealed Pasos. She explained that the subvention supports their operational costs, and that without it, they are experiencing constraints. She cited problems keeping faculty and staff because of non-competitive salaries, as well as stagnating academic programs that they cannot further develop. Additionally, Pasos says the funding would help their push for accreditation.

KHMHAWU warns of possible escalation

Andrew Baird, president of the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital Authority Workers Union (KHMHAWU), reported that they deemed a letter from the KHMHA’s Chairman on the outcome of their last meeting with government officials as in bad faith, as it did not accurately reflect what had transpired. He said they were awaiting a response from the Government, and issued a reminder that the union’s membership had not pulled back its mandate for a tiered approach to industrial action. In fact, according to Baird, the union members continue with work-to-rule and the wearing of union shirts. The other phase could see them progress to a go-slow, “to us sending our notice of 21-days strike action,” warned Baird. He also shared that a perusal of the Belize Constitution and the Pension Act had pointed them to other ways to fight for their pension, and they intend to use them. “We shall not be moved!” Baird declared. He also reported learning that the hospital is seeking to get a loan to buy supplies and repair the facility, despite a determination last year that a new facility needs to be constructed to replace the KHMH.

Amandala confirmed that the Government wrote to the union this morning. The union’s executive was to meet at lunchtime and later in the afternoon with membership to discuss the response.

PSU lists areas for cost saving

Public Service Union president, Dean Flowers provided several examples of areas where savings could be realized and wastage reduced in government, including exorbitant rental for government office space, payment of housing allowance due to transfers which he says should be minimized, and the purchase of government vehicles which he believes is inflated. He also called for all statutory boards to comply with the law and present their financials.

In the case of a $24,000 monthly rental by the Ministry of the Blue Economy for two buildings, Minister Andre Perez defended the expense as justified. He explained that, as a relatively new ministry, they do not have office space of their own. He shared that being by the seaside in Belize City, is fitting for the Ministry, and argued that the price is reasonable, given that their staff continues to grow. He also questioned why the issue is being raised now, given that “government has always been renting.”

Flowers disclosed that for some years, the total rent expenditure of government has been as high as $6.4 million, and affirmed that the government can construct an office complex for $10 million. He called on the Contractor General to ascertain if we are receiving value for money.

As regards housing allowance, Flowers appealed to the Government to revisit and better manage transfers because “it is not making economic sense.” Flowers calculated that for the 3-year period from 2022 to 2024, the Government paid $30.9 million in house rent.

For overtime, Flowers says up to $17 million is being paid on average annually. He recommends that personnel be hired to work regular hours if more staff is needed, as he noted that overtime is paid at time and a half. The union members in the room questioned who is receiving the overtime, and Flowers said that an assessment is needed to ensure everything is above board.

Flowers also pointed to the inequity in the system when the payout for hardship allowance only amounts to $150,000 collectively, whereas for housing and entertainment, $1.7 million was paid for 2023.

Turning to vehicle purchases, Flowers affirmed that there has always been a hustle there, and shared that for 2021/2022, $10.2 million was spent on vehicles. He revealed that, outside of the established car dealers, $2.2 million went to 16 private citizens, and called on the government to disclose the names of the other car dealers.

His last appeal was for the government to lay on the table at the House of Representatives the financial statements for the Belize Agricultural Health Authority (BAHA), the International Marine Merchant Registry of Belize (IMMARBE), Belize Tourism Board (BTB), Financial Services Commission (FSC), Belize Airports Authority (BAA), BELTRAIDE, Belize Port Authority, Pesticide Control Board, the National Institute of Culture and History (NICH), Public Utilities Commission, Protected Areas Conservation Trust (PACT), Social Investment Fund (SIF) and for the spending of $2 million in COCESNA funds for civil aviation annually. He said that many statutory bodies are living a “high lifestyle” evident from the “plush SUVs they are rolling in.” Flowers described the BTB as the “mammoth” in the room and pointed to “$400 to half a billion that we don’t have any account of how it’s being spent annually.” He directed a message to Tourism Minister, Anthony Mahler, that they “are not interested in the failed concerts,” they want an account of how the greater figure he cited is being used, and made reference to “a slush fund.”

Asked to respond about the tabling of the financials for the statutory boards, Culture Minister Francis Fonseca responded, “NICH has never had anything to hide. We have audited financial statements. We have an audit done every year.” He added that they have discussed this many times with the JUNT, and called it “showmanship” on Flowers’ part, because “every time they’ve asked for information we have made that information available through the Ministry of Finance.” Fonseca said there is a process and structure in place for them to get information.

NTUCB Senator concerned about 13th Constitutional Amendment

Speaking on the 13th Constitutional Amendment that would introduce anti-crime states of emergency, NTUCB Senator Glenfield Dennison said he is frightened by the bill, and stated, “When you willy nilly change the Constitution because you don’t like a judgment, the type of state that we are in comes into question in my head. These types of things should not be happening in our little Belize. Our regime should be democratic – ruled by the voice of the people.”

Dennison explained that, because of the retrospective effect of the legislation, those who have not yet brought their claims against the government for previous SOEs would not be able to bring them once the law passes. This would therefore remove their remedy. He also remarked that, as opposed to the OSH (Occupational Safety and Health) bill, “when it is convenient, the legislative procedure can be triggered hastily, but we can’t rush the OSH. So, when you juxtapose those two things, it makes me question, ‘Soh unu just noh want?’ You can’t convince this mind that you really have the safety and welfare of workers at heart.” He then warned, “When we continue to show the people in power who do not want to care, we noh just wahn be like baby and bawl, yo know. Tantrum dah di least a di problem. The effects that we will have will force Government back to the negotiating table to deal with these issues that we are highlighting today.”

JUNT says pension reform must be linked to comprehensive salary review

In her contribution at the press conference, Sharon Fraser, president of the Association of Public Service Senior Managers (APSSM), clarified that the request for an 8.5% salary increase did not just start when the CEOs got a raise after the March 12 general elections this year. She stated that they have “always been asking government to consider some adjustment for cost of living. You have public officers and teachers who are, in fact, one payday from poverty.” Fraser also notified that the Government at no time discussed their intention of having pension applied in bouts of 0.5% annually until 5% is reached in ten years. Hence, they stated previously that if the government were to give a 4% increase and then introduce pension at 5% for new entrants on October 1,2025, it would mean GoB would be taking away more than they are conceding.

Fraser also made it clear that they do support pension reform, but insisted that they cannot agree to something for which there is no established framework, and noted that the meetings of the Pension Reform Committee with members from both sides are still ongoing. “They have not decided whether it is a scheme, whether it’s a fund,” she reported.

Belize National Teachers’ Union National president, Nadia Martin-Caliz also made the point that this is the lowest salary increase they have ever asked for. She also affirmed that they will not support any contributory pension without a comprehensive salary review, because “some of us are underpaid, and we have to ensure that it reflects everything that we do.” She also noted that they will not support a scheme that is 50/50 in contributions. The government has to contribute the majority, they say. Another important request of the JUNT is that, when the pension scheme is up and running, that the moneys go into a fund separate from the Government’s Consolidated Revenue Fund, and that there be an oversight body monitoring the contributions. The final point made by Martin-Caliz was that pensioners also receive an increase.

Solidarity march and rally kicks off at 9:30 a.m. Saturday

The NTUCB’s solidarity march and rally is set to move off from in front of the Belize City Civic Center at 9:30 a.m., with an assembly starting at 8:30 a.m. They will head toward Cemetery Road, onto Orange Street, down Albert Street, head to South Street, onto Regent Street and end at Battlefield Park. All 11 unions of the NTUCB are expected to be represented.