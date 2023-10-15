October heat wave tests BEL’s power resilience

by Kristen Ku

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Oct. 12, 2023

As Belize faces an unprecedented October heat wave, Belize Electricity Limited (BEL) finds itself in the midst of a power challenge. With temperatures soaring and air conditioners and fans working overtime, the energy demand has seen a spike to levels 12% higher than expected for this time of the year.

The National Meteorological Department reported that temperatures for October 12th are projected to touch a scorching 103 degrees inland and a slightly milder 94 degrees along the coast. This thermal spike is expected to persist until October 14th, further pressuring the country’s power grids.

Amidst concerns over the readiness of BEL’s infrastructure to handle this sudden surge, Dawn Sampson Nuñez, the General Manager of Employee & Corporate Services at BEL, confidently addressed the issue.

When queried about the capability of BEL’s current infrastructure in the face of generation constraints, Sampson responded, “It will be very well-equipped. Our teams, our technical teams have maintenance program, preventative maintenance programs that are implemented so that is really not a concern at this point in time. The issue here is the high temperatures, the heat wave, and then naturally what comes with that is a higher demand for power, and then managing the issue around generation.”

Compounding the power supply situation are generation constraints stemming from this year’s unusually dry rainy season. Belize’s hydroelectric facilities, which contribute significantly to the nation’s power supply, are facing diminished capacity.

Adding to the strain is the fuel shortage affecting the BAPCOL power plant in southern Belize, a setback attributed to supply chain disruptions caused by political turmoil in neighboring Guatemala.

Despite these challenges, BEL remains committed to ensuring uninterrupted power supply to its customers. The company stated, “We continue to work arduously with our bulk power producers to meet the unprecedented increase in power demand.”

In this light, BEL is urging residents to practice energy conservation to help manage the supply-demand balance, cautioning customers about potential short-term electricity interruptions.

With the nation’s growth and the government’s development objectives in mind, BEL continues to provide safe, reliable, and sustainable energy solutions to its customers, come rain or shine, or in this case, an unexpected heat wave.