OJ resigns from UDP posts

by Kristen Ku

BELIZE CITY, Thurs, Jan. 18, 2024

Orson “OJ” Elrington, a relatively prominent figure in the United Democratic Party (UDP) and Belizean attorney-at-law, has resigned from his position as the party’s legal counsel and relinquished all other party posts.

This bombshell news from the UDP is notable, especially given Elrington’s influential role and family legacy in the party, being the son of former UDP grandee Hubert Elrington. The younger Elrington emerged as a key figure after winning the UDP standard-bearer convention in the Freetown constituency in November 2018, defeating former UDP Minister of State, Dr. Carla Barnett and Freddy Cantilliano by a significant margin.

However, despite his initial victory within the party, he faced defeat in the 2020 general elections against the long-standing area representative, Francis Fonseca of the People’s United Party (PUP).

This loss continued what some have termed the ¡Aikman curse¡ a reference to Derek Aikman, who famously unseated George Price in 1984, but was later declared ineligible due to bankruptcy, leading to a PUP takeover in subsequent elections.

Elrington’s decision was reportedly announced during a party meeting on Tuesday night (January 16), signaling a withdrawal from future electoral contests in the division.

When Amandala sought comment from him, Elrington stated simply, “I don’t want to comment on that. If the party has a comment, then they can give you a comment.

The UDP has yet to release a statement on the matter.