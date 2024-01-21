25 C
Belize City
Sunday, January 21, 2024

Legal Year 2024 officially opened

Photo: Chief Justice, Hon. Madam Louise Esther...

George Price Day ceremony held in Orange Walk

by Kristen Ku ORANGE WALK TOWN, Tues. Jan....

Sergio Chuc re-elected as FFB president

Photo: (l-r) Sergio Chuc, re-elected president of...

OJ resigns from UDP posts

HeadlineOJ resigns from UDP posts
By Deshan Swasey

by Kristen Ku

BELIZE CITY, Thurs, Jan. 18, 2024

Orson “OJ” Elrington, a relatively prominent figure in the United Democratic Party (UDP) and Belizean attorney-at-law, has resigned from his position as the party’s legal counsel and relinquished all other party posts. 

This bombshell news from the UDP is notable, especially given Elrington’s influential role and family legacy in the party, being the son of former UDP grandee Hubert Elrington. The younger Elrington emerged as a key figure after winning the UDP standard-bearer convention in the Freetown constituency in November 2018, defeating former UDP Minister of State, Dr. Carla Barnett and Freddy Cantilliano by a significant margin. 

However, despite his initial victory within the party, he faced defeat in the 2020 general elections against the long-standing area representative, Francis Fonseca of the People’s United Party (PUP). 

This loss continued what some have termed the ¡Aikman curse¡ a reference to Derek Aikman, who famously unseated George Price in 1984, but was later declared ineligible due to bankruptcy, leading to a PUP takeover in subsequent elections. 

Elrington’s decision was reportedly announced during a party meeting on Tuesday night (January 16), signaling a withdrawal from future electoral contests in the division. 

When Amandala sought comment from him, Elrington stated simply, “I don’t want to comment on that. If the party has a comment, then they can give you a comment. 

The UDP has yet to release a statement on the matter. 

Check out our other content

Legal Year 2024 officially opened

George Price Day ceremony held in Orange Walk

Sergio Chuc re-elected as FFB president

Check out other tags:

...13 dead babies13feb2016

International

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.
 
 

Contact Us Today

Follow us

© All Rights Reserved, Amandala Newspaper.