ISCR-NICH holds National Food Heritage Workshop

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Wed. July 2, 2025

One of Belize’s most prominent attorneys, 44-year-old Orson “OJ” Elrington, will be tried in the High Court in September for the alleged rape of a woman in her mid-20’s who made the allegations against him in January 2024.

It is alleged that Elrington was socializing with two women at his home after initially encountering them at a local establishment in Belize City. One of the women reported that at some point she lost consciousness and woke up partially naked in OJ’s bed with the realization that Elrington had sexual relations with her without her consent.

The attorney was charged with rape in March 2024 and granted bail of $8,000; however, Elrington’s attorney, Hubert Elrington, his father, challenged the matter and took it to the High Court.

After several adjournments, a case management conference was held on Tuesday, July 1, before Justice Nigel Pilgrim, who will preside over the matter in a trial without a jury. The next case management is set for September 19, when the full witness list is expected to be confirmed, with a maximum of 12 witnesses to appear, including five from the defense.

Elrington’s team, which consists of his father, Norman Rodriguez and Michelle Trapp, is expected to submit formal objections in writing by July 18.

Director of Public Prosecutions Cheryl Lynn-Vidal will be representing the Crown.