Orange Walk football highlights

OWFA Amateur Open Division, U-15 and U-17; upcoming Female U-17, U-10 and U-13 tournaments

ORANGE WALK TOWN, Mon. Sept. 24, 2018

Week 3 results in Amateur Open Division

Week 3 games of the Orange Walk Football Association (OWFA) Amateur Football Tournament 2018 were played over the weekend, 2 on Saturday and 4 on Sunday, at the Louisiana Football Field.

In game 1 on Saturday, D-GYM FC dropped August Pine Ridge Sinbads, 1-0, on a goal by Elias Canas (57’). And in game 2, it was Galacticos FC, 5-2, over Sinbads San Estevan FC. Shaking the net for Galacticos were Berthier Correa (50’), Jose Alberto Cassanova (52’, 73’ & 86’) and Luis Witz (66’); while for Sinbads San Estevan it was Jesse Sedacey (1’) and Axel Alamilla (45’).

The opener on Sunday saw Progresso FC with the 6-3 win over Palmar FC. Progresso goals came from Raheem Eagan (37’, 38’ & 68’), Ian Chi (60’), Andir Chi (66’) and Jordi Catzim (69’); while Palmar goals were by Jose Cruz (20’ & 30’) and Lemar Whyte (31’). Game 2 saw Guinea Grass Sugar Boys FC shutting out San Francisco FC, 3-0, with a goal apiece from Charles Canton (38’), Dario Westby (52’) and Alexsis Hernandez (63’). In game 3, San Felipe FC crushed Jam Rock FC, 7-1, with goals from Elton Dominguez (18’, 32’ & 51’), Aaron Dominguez (79’), Leonardo Velasquez (86’ & 87’) and Josue Ayala (65’); while Jam Rock’s only goal was by Travion Martinez (35’). And in the nightcap game, Running Rebels FC ran over Guinea Grass Survivors FC by a 5-1 margin. Goal scorers for the Rebels were Jason Williams (17’), Dykman Francisco (47’), Jose Castro (53’) and Jaheim Augustine (76’ & 85’); while Darian Coh (91’) scored for Guinea Grass.

Below are the latest standings.

Amateur Open Division



Week 4 games at Louisiana Football Field in OWFA Amateur Division Opening Season:

Saturday, September 29

7:00 p.m. – Palmar FC vs Running Rebels FC

9:00 p.m. – D GYM FC vs Progresso FC

Sunday, September 30

10:00 a.m. – August Pine Ridge Sinbads FC vs Guinea Grass Survivors FC

12:00 p.m. – San Francisco FC vs San Felipe FC

2:00 p.m. – Sinbads San Estevan FC vs Jam Rock Defenders FC

4:00 p.m. – Galacticos FC vs Guinea Grass Sugar Boys FC

U-15 and U-17 Tournaments

The Orange Walk Regional U-17 continues with 2 games on Saturday at People’s Stadium, to be followed by the U-15 third place and championship games, which are the second in their best-of-2 games series. In the third place game 1, Sinbads FC won, 3-1, over San Estevan FC; while the finals game 1 ended in a 1-1 draw between Vibes Alive FC and San Felipe FC.

Saturday, September 29, People’s Stadium

10:00 a.m. – (U-17) Sinbads FC vs Trial Farm Venom FC

12:00 noon – (U-17) San Jose FC vs Albions Eagles FC

2:00 p.m. – (U-15 Third Place) Sinbads FC vs San Estevan FC

3:35 p.m. – (U-15 Championship) Vibes Alive FC vs San Felipe FC

Female U-17 Tournament

The Female U17 Tournament will kick off on Saturday, October 6. Teams participating: Vibes Alive International, Muffles College, Orange Walk Technical High School, and Bishop Martin High School.

U-10 and U-13 Tournaments

The U-10 and U-13 tournaments will kick off on Saturday, October 13. Interested teams, please contact Ben Ramos, Jr. at 661-0132 or Ladrick “Mad Bull” Sheppard at 671-8902 to get your team registered.