Orange Walk man found dead in Toledo

By Deshan Swasey

by Charles Gladden

BELLA VISTA, Toledo District. Mon. Oct. 16, 2023

The body of an Orange Walk man was found in a decomposed state inside a van on Sunday, October 15, in the Toledo District. The deceased has been identified as 31-year-old Julio Enrique Zapata, also known as “Choki”.

While details are few as of print time, reports suggest that Zapata had disappeared from his Orange Walk residence several days ago without anyone knowing his whereabouts.

That was until this weekend, when he was found dead inside a van in Bella Vista Village, in Toledo.

ACP Hilberto Romero, Regional Commander of the Belize Police Department’s Eastern Division, was questioned by local reporters on the matter, but he declined to answer any questions.

The cause of Zapata’s death has yet to be determined. Police are investigating.

