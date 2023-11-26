Outstanding Belizean journalist/writer, Glenn Tillett passes

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Nov. 23, 2023

We got the news from the WUB morning show nearing its end this morning that Glenn Tillett had passed a short while earlier. He had been intubated at the KHMH for about two weeks before his passing.

Glenn had been ailing for a few years now, a dialysis patient with multiple health ailments, and his mortality was more appreciated by himself than most folks who feel they have many more years to live. Glenn knew that his time was preciously limited, but rather than sulk and dwell in self-pity and depression, the brother took the philosophic and warrior approach, battling for all in similar health predicaments, and savoring the simple pleasures that life still offered, and that he, more than many who took the morning sunshine or a moonlight night for granted, could still sincerely enjoy and appreciate.

A former editor of Amandala, aside from involvement in a number of other publications over the years, Glenn had built up quite a following of friends on his Facebook page, where he enjoyed the challenge of sharing his ideas and opinions, and cordially entertaining debates on any issue that was the matter at hand, and in which his formidable literary skills were on full display. An avid reader and an intellectual type from early in Sixth Form, Glenn had amassed a wealth of knowledge and experience over the years of his involvement with the Belizean news media, government, sports and culture.

Glenn had been doing some work with Amandala over the past few months, and we last spoke by phone with him on a Thursday afternoon a few days before he was reportedly intubated. It was always a pleasure, and each time our brief chat ended on an upbeat note, I was always mindful that our brother, more than most of us, was living in a fragile and challenging state. Give thanks, is all that comes to mind, and it reminds us of how fickle life can be for all of us sometimes. We never know, so we should “cherish the love…”.

We first received the news that Glenn had been intubated the previous day as we went to press on Monday, November 6; and it has been prayers and well wishes from all corners ever since.

Our sincere condolences to Glenn’s family from Amandala and the whole Kremandala family.