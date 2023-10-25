Pablo Cawich and Carlos “Obea” Galvez capture mayoral candidate titles in weekend conventions in Belmopan and Punta Gorda Town

Photo: Pablo Cawich and team

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Oct. 23, 2023

Over the weekend, the People’s United Party (PUP) held open conventions in both capital city Belmopan and Punta Gorda Town where they successfully selected mayoral candidates and councilors for the upcoming municipal elections scheduled for March 2024.

On Sunday, October 22, just before 9:00 p.m., more than two and a half hours after the polls had closed at 6:00 p.m., the PUP officially declared that Pablo Cawich and his entire councilor slate had emerged victorious. Cawich was successful in capturing the mayoral candidate title by garnering 671 votes in his favor, beating out his only competition, Tyriq Cano, who had managed to get 555 votes.

Via a WhatsApp message, Cawich expressed his gratitude to his family and supporters. He told the Amandala newspaper that his preparation for victory started as early as September 2022 with the formation of his executive committee to strategize and coordinate visits to residents of Belmopan.

“The selection of the team/slate was based on conversations I had with the residents of the city. This victory is a testament to the power of the people!”, Cawich told this newspaper, as he revealed his strategy for victory.

Moving forward, Cawich said that he and his team are already working with the PUP’s national and local government and elected leaders. He further committed that his team will ensure that Plan Belize is implemented effectively and efficiently for the benefit and proper development of the Garden City.

Interestingly, while Cawich’s entire slate, which includes Coretta Banner (663 votes), Chris Enriquez (661), Radine Santos (637), Flor Botes (573), and Lawrence Tush (563), were also victorious, they will be joined by current councilor Sanie Cal who managed to capture 667 votes in his favor, which is more than his mayoral candidate Tyrique Cano.

Via his personal social media page, Cano voiced his appreciation for his supporters and family even though he and his team were not victorious at the polls. Cano told his supporters and family: “My political path is far from over! Keep strong! My greatest desire is to see development in Belmopan and Belize by extension. I will certainly continue to work in every possible way to achieve that. I remain of nation-building and service to others.”

According to PUP officials, a little over 1,200 supporters had cast their votes at the Belmopan Civic Center, with 22 of those ballots being dubbed as spoilt.

Sources say that even before the official announcement was made, word of Cawich’s victory had already spread to the adjoining parking lot since he had taken an early lead in almost every ballot box. Cawich and his team will now face off against Jacklyn Burns of the UDP and her team in the 2024 mayoral and city council elections which will reportedly be held in the first week of March.

In Punta Gorda Town, former Punta Gorda mayor, Carlos “Obea” Galvez managed to capture the title of the PUP mayoral candidate for the 2024 mayoral elections. Galvez secured the mayoral candidate title by getting 247 votes out of 700, thereby beating out three other mayoral candidates who had vied for the same post. Galvez is being joined by councilor candidates Roberto Vires, Mary Palacio, Luana Hines, Malcolm Galvez, and Jahrine Avila.

The PUP will hold upcoming conventions in San Pedro on October 28, San Ignacio on October 29, Benque Viejo on October 29, and Belize City on November 5. PUP conventions have already been held in Corozal, Orange Walk, and Dangriga.