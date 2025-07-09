Galen hosts National Disaster Risk Management Research Forum

Ambassador Linda Sobeh Ali

by William Ysaguirre (Freelance Writer)

BELIZE CITY, Mon. July 7, 2025

The Caribbean Community has accredited Palestine’s first Ambassador to CARICOM, with CARICOM Secretary-General Carla Barnett, PhD, receiving the Letter of Credence from H.E. Linda Sobeh Ali, PhD, in a virtual ceremony at the CARICOM Secretariat headquarters in Georgetown, Guyana last Tuesday, July 2.

Barnett described the occasion as “a truly historic and profoundly symbolic moment … a clear affirmation of the solidarity … It reflects our shared interest in strengthening diplomatic ties through an enduring commitment to the principles of international law, justice, and peace.”

“We strongly urge an end to the illegal settlement of the occupied Palestinian Territories, a clear violation of international law. The Community’s repeated message is clear: there must be an unconditional and sustained ceasefire, protection of civilian lives, and unimpeded humanitarian aid in Gaza and the Occupied Palestinian Territories,” Barnett went on to emphasize.

Carla Barnett PhD, CARICOM Sec-Gen

Barnett reaffirmed CARICOM’s commitment to advocating for an end to the occupation of the State of Palestine through a negotiated solution, in accordance with United Nations resolutions and international humanitarian law. CARICOM has been concerned that Gaza’s women and children have suffered immensely, Barnett lamented, as she referred to UN reports of countless killed, thousands injured, and nearly a million displaced.

“The catastrophic levels of hunger, severe malnutrition, and preventable diseases due to dire shortages of food, clean water, and medical supplies are unacceptable,” she stated. She also condemned the destruction of essential infrastructure, including hospitals and schools, which has created a humanitarian catastrophe which impacts the most vulnerable the most. She declared that the Community would continue to advocate for urgent and decisive action to alleviate the Palestinian people’s suffering.

Barnett also emphasized CARICOM’s efforts through multilateral forums such as the United Nations to champion Palestinian self-determination, particularly during Guyana’s presidency of the UN Security Council in June 2025, when CARICOM made the most of opportunities to underscore the importance of international collaboration in advancing Palestinian rights.

“CARICOM remains firm in our conviction that the international community must act with urgency and unity to ensure that the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people are recognized and upheld, including the right to self-determination, citizen security, and human dignity,” Barnett avowed. She also thanked the State of Palestine for its solidarity with CARICOM in times of natural disaster, reinforcing the bonds between them.