Belizeans will feel the cost if Middle East war escalates

Gilbert Tec, Jr., wheeled

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Mon. June 23, 2025

Accident survivor, Gilbert “Gilly” Tec, Jr. was given a second chance and made the most of it by completing his secondary studies at Ocean Academy in Caye Caulker Village.

Tec was involved in a single-vehicle accident in late November of last year, which claimed the life of one of his schoolmates and injured several other students. The students, twelve in all, and two teachers, were heading to Orange Walk Town for a regional basketball tournament when two tires blew out on their van, causing the van it to flip and overturn.

18-year-old Alex Bainton, a fourth-form student, who had been intubated in a coma in the ICU with head trauma after the accident, to passed away days later. Tec was in a similar circumstance, as he, too, was in a coma, but later regained consciousness.

Months after the life-changing accident, which left him paralyzed, Tec completed his studies and was wheeled onto the stage to receive his diploma, earning a standing ovation from classmates, teachers, and his community.

“I was in a horrible vehicle accident, which left me paralyzed from the waist down, so my main means of going around is a wheelchair now. Adjusting to my new life hasn’t been a walk in the park. [I] had many days where I had my head down [but] I’m still here. So, I’ll keep on working hard. Even if my hard work doesn’t meet my end goal, I’ll be happy I tried,” said Tec.

Heidi Curry, Principal of Ocean Academy, told Amandala, “Gilbert inspires all of us with his strength, positivity, and determination. His family, friends, classmates, community, and people from all over Belize and the world have enveloped him in love, support, resources, care, and prayer that have truly made a difference in his life.”

“Gilbert, Teacher Zane, and all the boys and families affected by the accident still have a long road of recovery and adjustment ahead, and everyone’s support and prayers continue to make a difference,” she added.

As Curry mentioned, Zane [Zuniga], the teacher accompanying the students that day, was also left paralyzed.

Tec intends to further his studies in biology.