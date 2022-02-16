PBL sues CWU

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Feb. 14, 2022– The Christian Workers Union (CWU) and the Port of Belize Limited (PBL) are locked in a legal battle following a lawsuit filed by the PBL against the union; its president, Evan “Mose” Hyde, and five of its members. The PBL is seeking $1,034,403.00 in special damages, interest, and costs for losses it claims it suffered due to what they are classifying as an illegal strike on the part of the union and its members.

The claim, signed by PBL’s CEO Andy Lane, is a case being brought against the CWU based on the tort of interference and an assertion that the company incurred financial losses caused directly by the so-called illegal strike, which, Lane is claiming, unlawfully prevented the loading and unloading of cargo from at least 6 vessels.

The unions engaged in industrial action in late January following PBL’s refusal to accept key recommendations that the union’s membership had agreed on via a vote, as well as its submission of proposals to the union in regard to possible forms of compensation for losses due to the shift of sugar-loading to the Big Creek Port that were seen as insulting and provocative by the stevedores. This led the members of the unions to agree to activate a notice of industrial action that had been issued in November of 2021 but had not been acted upon at that time.

The strike lasted for 8 days, and according to the claim form from PBL, costed the port $114,934.00 for each of the eight days during which the industrial action was ongoing—resulting in a total loss of $1,034,403.00, according to their calculations, which they are seeking to recover. They are also asking the court to award damages for “the tort of interference with economic interests by unlawful means, namely, for financial loss suffered by the Claimant arising directly from the Defendants’ illegal strike”—as well as interest in accordance to sections 166 and 167 of the Supreme Court rules, cost, and further relief the court deems fit.

This lawsuit was filed just a week following the government’s decision to provide hardship compensation to the stevedores who have suffered loss of income and other purported violations of their rights as employees due to the privatizations of the PBL. The Government committed to pay $1.5 million dollars in relief compensation to the CWU on behalf of the affected stevedores. However, the billionaire who is believed to be the man who holds the purse and pulls the strings behind the scenes at PBL via his ownership of Belize Bank, Lord Michael Ashcroft, did something rather unsual. He temporarily discarded what has appeared to be shrouds of invisibility and silence that typically blur his connection to the actions of such entities as PBL to make a public statement via a Twitter post. In that post, the billionaire, who has at times been portrayed as a “Good Samaritan”, questioned which of the stevedores (many from Southside communities who feed and clothe low-income family members) would be awarded a portion of the compensation provided by the government. It appeared to be so important that this quip be publicized that the television station he is said to own, Channel 5, found a spot in their newscast to report on it. (Interestingly, there might be said to be some subtle, coincidental similarities in the line of reasoning deployed by the British billionaire and the arguments used internationally by those persons who oppose reparations—and who question which descendants of the slaves should be compensated for the damages caused by slavery.)

The amount being demanded via court action by PBL is notably almost equal to what the stevedores were given by the government. It remains to be seen whether PBL will ultimately open its books during this court action to indicate the profits it is currently collecting as part of its efforts to justify its claim—something it refused to do when the CWU had asked it to let the union see its financial statements when it attempted to reduce the salaries of PBL staff about two years ago.

The CWU president, Evan “Mose” Hyde, has not made a public statement on this latest advancement as yet, but had noted in an interview early this month that they would leave it up to the court to determine the legal status of their strike action. “I think unless a court has ruled that we are illegal, you cannot put that on the record, with all due respect. I am saying to you that things are confirmed illegal by the courts. I don’t know that any courts have ruled that we have acted illegal,” Hyde had told a reporter at a press conference held by the union.

PBL’s CEO had claimed in an interview that the strike was illegal since the parties were in conversation via the Essential Services Arbitration Tribunal. According to PBL, the losses resulted from the disruption in the loading of 7 vessels: Tropical Mist, Vanquish, Contship Pro, Caribe Mariner, Taipei Trader, and Midnight Tzar.

The claim form lists Port of Belize Ltd. as the single claimant, and along with the CWU and its president, also lists Guy Neal, Winfield Dennison, Kenton Blanco, James Neal, and Wendell Whitaker as defendants.

We will continue to follow.