The Museum of Belizean Art opens doors

Sunday, April 21, 2024

PG police officer charged for unnatural crime

By Deshan Swasey

Photo: Marcos Che, charged

by Kristen Ku

PUNTA GORDA TOWN, Toledo District, Wed. Apr. 17, 2024

Police have formally arrested and charged 29-year-old Marcos Che, a police officer, with a single count of an unnatural crime.

Che, a police constable assigned to the domestic violence unit in Punta Gorda Town, is being accused of anally violating a 15-year-old male on April 14, 2024, after the minor was invited to Che’s office at the Punta Gorda Police Station.

The minor, along with his father, filed an official report on Tuesday, April 16.

“Marcos Che has since been arrested and charged for an unnatural crime. He has since been [interdicted] from duty. He appeared before the court in Punta Gorda Town today and he has been remanded to prison …,” reported Commissioner of Police, Chester Williams today.

Due to the nature of the crime, no plea was taken from Che. He is scheduled to reappear in court on June 11.

Williams has dedicated much of his efforts to rectifying the image of corruption and delinquency within his Police Department for some time now.The most recent incident has thwarted those efforts to a large extent.

“I think that it certainly threw a monkey wrench into the work that we have been doing to try and restore trust and confidence. As much as we will try, we’ll never be able to control what each and every member of our department does; but what we can control is what we do in the aftermath of them committing themselves,” Williams explained.

Williams has assured the public that justice will be served, especially given the “disgusting” and “disturbing” nature of the incident.

