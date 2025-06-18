Graduation highlights

75 cops go to charm school to better handle mental illness

by William Ysaguirre (Freelance Writer)

BELIZE CITY, Mon. June 16, 2025

Seventy-five police officers from around the country have completed a 4-day training seminar to improve their personal mental health and to help them to better manage crisis situations in which they may come in contact with persons suffering from a nervous disorder or mental illness. The Ministry of Health and Wellness (MoHW) provided the training in partnership with the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) at the Old Belize Pavilion at Cucumber Beach from Monday to Thursday, June 9 – 12.

These 75 officers were drawn from all formations, including the Special Patrol Unit (SPU), and the Gangs Intelligence, Interdiction and Investigation Unit (GI3). They will impart their newly acquired knowledge and skills to the rest of 2,900 police officers in the country, when they return to their respective units, as part of an effort to help their colleagues to better follow the revised police officers’ manual, explained Assistant Superintendent Jane Usher, Director of Training.

The goal is to improve the emotional well-being of the officers, and to minimize the mishandling of situations in which police officers come in contact with people suffering from a mental illness. Commissioner of Police Richard Rosado welcomed the training for his officers, as their improved mental state will also empower them to reduce the possibility of injury to a suspect or to themselves, when they are required to intervene when persons are experiencing an emotional crisis. The training was also aimed at helping police officers communicate and work together with healthcare providers, to reduce tensions when they encounter persons with mental illness and their families.

Preserving Belizeans’ mental health is a top priority for the Government of Belize, and it is critical that persons suffering from mental illness receive the appropriate care and support for them to feel well and to prevent a crisis, MoHW mental health coordinator Iveth Quintanilla explained at the start of the training on Monday.

The participants were pointed to the proper responses to have when dealing with persons experiencing a mental crisis, through role-playing sessions in which they had to react to several possible scenarios, said Dr. Karen Roberts, PAHO advisor for non-communicable diseases and mental health. The training served to raise the officers’ awareness of how important it is to care for their own emotional well-being, and to relieve the occupational stress of their daily duties.

The officers were also informed during the training of the health services available to persons with mental health disorders, and were further equipped to work in partnership with mental health care providers.