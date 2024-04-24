Promoting the gift of reading across Belize

Photo: Squad 97 male graduates marching

by Kristen Ku

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Apr. 22, 2024

Last Friday, the Belize Police Department (BPD) held a graduation ceremony in Belmopan for 231 new officers from Squad 97—the largest recruit class in the history of Belizean law enforcement.

The ceremony also marked a milestone, with 57 female graduates, representing nearly 25% of the squad. This surpasses the United Nations’ minimum standard of 20% female representation in police forces.

The Minister of Home Affairs, Hon. Kareem Musa, expressed optimism about the future impact of this diverse intake, stating, “It is our hope that with steps such as these, we are planting the seeds of someday, sooner rather than later, having our first woman Commissioner of Police.”

The new officers underwent seven months of rigorous training, which prepared them to handle a variety of scenarios. Their curriculum included basic first aid, public relations, communications, and financial literacy.

“We all entered this academy as civilians, and the transformation to becoming a police officer has been a vigorous and timely process. We were pushed physically and mentally beyond our limits,” remarked the recipient of the squad’s Baton of Honor, Abel Navarrete, Jr., during the ceremony.

“It would not be accurate to say that training was a walk in the park. This is why I am proud to say that today we stand 231 strong with all of my squad brothers and sisters who are presenting,” Navarrete further said.

The graduation ceremony was attended by relatives and friends of the new officers, as well as dignitaries, including the Governor General, H.E. Froyla Tzalam. The event included an award ceremony, inspections of the officers by Governor General Tzalam, and various marching segments.

The new officers will be deployed across Belize, including rural areas with high crime rates and regions in the north of the country.