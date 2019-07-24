Post-mortem: taxi driver Emmanuel Ampomah crushed to death by his overturned taxi

BELIZE CITY, Mon. July 22, 2019– Emmanuel Ampomah, 52, a national of Ghana, Africa, who was a taxi driver in Belize City, was attacked and stabbed in his cab by one of two men who were passengers in his taxi at about 8:00 last Tuesday night on Seashore Drive in Buttonwood Bay.

Ampomah lost control of the taxi, which ran off the road and crashed into the drain. The vehicle overturned and Ampomah was thrown out. The vehicle then came to rest on him.

Meanwhile, his two assailants escaped.

Ampomah was officially declared dead at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital.

Police said that Ampomah had been stabbed in the chest, neck and back. When police had seen his body under the overturned car, they had also spotted a knife, about eight inches in length, beside him.

A post-mortem exam conducted on his body on Friday certified that Ampomah had been crushed by the vehicle when it overturned on him, and the cause of his death was not the stab wounds he had endured.

During the weekly police brief held this afternoon at the Raccoon Street Police Station, ASP Alejandro Cowo said that although the post-mortem exam indicated that Ampomah’s death was the result of Ampomah being crushed by the vehicle, they will not forget that he was stabbed multiple times, and they believe that robbery was the motive for the stabbing, but they cannot yet ascertain what was stolen from him.

Police found a student ID card on the back seat of the taxi; the person whose ID card was found in the cab was interviewed and released.

Police are still looking for the man who stabbed the cab driver, and a wanted poster will be circulated for his arrest, said ASP Cowo.

Ampomah’s taxi ran off the road on Seashore Drive and overturned just before a popular spot where there is a gazebo and a large “BELIZE” sign near to the sea where tourists take pictures.