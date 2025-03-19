14th Annual Reef Week in Belize

PM John Briceño

by William Ysaguirre (Freelance Writer)

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Mar. 17, 2025

The newly elected People’s United Party’s (PUP) representatives in the National Assembly received their Cabinet appointments last Saturday, March 15, from Prime Minister Hon. John Briceño, who advised H.E. Governor-General Dame Froyla Tzalam on the specific ministerial portfolios that were to be assigned to each Cabinet member.

Prime Minister Briceño retains his previous responsibilities for Finance, Investment and Economic Transformation. He had taken over the Civil Aviation portfolio when Minister Andre Perez took a leave of absence from the House, and he retains this responsibility, along with oversight of E-Governance, which had been previously assigned to Hon. Kevin Bernard, before he was given responsibility for the Health Ministry.

The Health portfolio is a huge responsibility, particularly in light of new challenges facing the country’s health professionals such as a recent measles outbreak in Texas. With tourism generating over 40 percent of all foreign revenue, there would be severe financial repercussions if the country were to shut its borders to visitors—something the administration will likely want to avoid, so Bernard will be tasked with ensuring that all screening protocols are in place to protect Belizeans against the host of new viruses that have been emerging.

In taking his oath of office last Thursday, the Prime Minister noted the challenging times ahead, as Belize’s small economy will be buffeted by the economic impacts of the world’s three superpowers’ external policies, particularly those of Belize’s largest trading partner, the United States. Foreign Minister Hon. Francis Fonseca has been doing his best to chart Belize’s course through this maelstrom ever since the previous Foreign Minister, Senator Eamon Courtenay, resigned to return to the private sector. As Belize awaits a decision at the International Court of Justice on the Guatemalan claim, Fonseca will need to bring all his legal acumen to bear on this colossal task, while maintaining cordial relationships with all Belize’s allies who have supported our national development. He also remains responsible for Foreign Trade, Culture and Immigration, with Hon. Marconi Leal, Jr. being assigned to assist him as the Minister of State for Foreign Trade.

The Prime Minister has lightened Fonseca’s workload by relieving him of the Education Ministry, which now becomes the responsibility of Hon. Oscar Requeña, whose previous assignment as Minister of Labor and Local Government has provided him with the type of experience and insights that will be helpful in addressing the concerns of the Belize National Teachers Union on pay increments, and rural teachers’ concerns about transportation and hardship allowances. Hon. Ramon Cervantes will be assisting him as the Minister of State: Education, Science and Technology. Free university education was the driving force in Barbados’ economic growth and increase in Gross Domestic Product (GDP), a policy which Requeña may be asked to consider for Belize.

Former Minister of Defence and Border Security, Hon. Florencio Marin, Jr., now takes on Requeña’s previous responsibility for Rural Transformation, Community Development, Labour and Local Government; while former Minister of State, Hon. Oscar Mira has now inherited the herculean task of full responsibility for National Defence and Border Security.

PM Briceño’s most senior minister, Hon. Cordel Hyde, will continue to serve as the Deputy Prime Minister, with responsibility for Natural Resources, Petroleum and Mining. Hon. Orlando Habet will also share the task of managing our natural wealth in a sustainable manner, as he continues to serve as Minister of Sustainable Development, Climate Change and Solid Waste Management, with the help of Minister of State Hon. Ramiro Ramirez. The Blue Bond debt-for- nature swap was such a key part of relieving Belize’s “superbond” foreign debt and freeing up funds for the nation’s transformational growth, that Hon. Andre Perez has been asked to continue as the Minister of Blue Economy and Marine Conservation.

The Prime Minister has asked Hon. Anthony Mahler to continue as Minister of Tourism and Diaspora Relations. Minister Mahler’s previous engagement with youth and sports, through his organization of the SMART Under-13 and Under-15 Mundialito when he was in the private sector before being elected to public office, has likely furnished him with some skills that he will be able to deploy as he takes on the added responsibilities of Youth and Sports. As a former professional basketball player in Europe, who as a Belize City councilor organized a youth Under-15 and Under-17 basketball tournament with 20 teams drawn from the 10 electoral divisions in the City, Hon. Devin Daly will now bring his skills to bear to assist Mahler, as Minister of State for Youth and Sports.

Hon. Jose Abelardo Mai, who as a farmer worked to make Belize self-sufficient in regard to its food supply before he was elected to public office, will continue to serve as Minister of Agriculture, Food Security and Enterprise, with the help of Minister of State Hon. Alex Balona.

Hon. Julius Espat will continue as the Minister of Infrastructure Development and Housing, while Hon. Kareem Musa will continue to serve as Minister of Home Affairs and New Growth Industries.

Hon. Henry Charles Usher will continue to serve as Minister of Public Service and Governance, but his portfolio has been expanded to also include disaster risk management, with responsibility for the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO). Usher’s previous responsibility for Religious Affairs has been reassigned to Hon. Louis Zabaneh PhD, who is now the senior Minister for Transport and Indigenous Constitution.

Former president of the National Women’s Commission, Hon. Thea Garcia-Ramirez now takes on the responsibility as Minister of Human Development, Family Support and Gender Affairs.

Hon. Osmond Martinez, PhD, was the Chief Executive Officer on contract in the Ministry of Economic Development, before he won a by-election last year in Toledo East, and he went on to garner a record number of votes on March 12. He will continue to assist Prime Minister Briceño, as Minister of State for Economic Development.

Hon. Michel Chebat will continue as the Minister of Public Utilities, Energy and Logistics, assisted by Minister of State Hon. Gilroy Usher, Sr., who will bring his previous experience as Minister responsible for Transport to bear on logistics issues.

The Prime Minister will also have as his “consiglieri”, Senior Counsel Hon. Dolores Balderamos Garcia, who will serve as Senior Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister, along with Minister of State Hon. Rodwell Ferguson. Ambassador Stuart Leslie remains as Cabinet Secretary and Chief of Staff. PM Briceño will also advise the Governor General to re-appoint the Attorney General, Anthony Sylvester, under section 45 of the Constitution.

He will announce the appointments of Chief Executive Officers in the respective ministries at a later date.