Prisoner found dead inside cell

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Mar. 7, 2024

An inmate at the Belize Central Prison was found dead in his prison cell on Wednesday, March 6.

Reports suggest that the inmate, identified as Everaldo Garcia of Guinea Grass, Orange Walk District, 42, had been incarcerated for three counts of theft on January 30, and was found unresponsive in his cell around 5:30 a.m. yesterday.

CEO of the Belize Central Prison, Virgilio Murillo explained to Amandala that Garcia was given medical attention by the prison medical team, after he expressed that he was experiencing shortness of breath. Minutes before 3:00 a.m., Garcia was seen alive by a prison officer, while he was walking to his cell.

A few hours later he was found dead, reports say with no signs of foul play on his body. A post-mortem examination of Garcia is scheduled, but meanwhile his body was transported to the morgue at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital for storage.

When questioned, CEO Murillo declined to comment further on the matter.