Protect your children! Predator/abductor at large!

A brazen “white man” in a white van tried to abduct an 8-year-old boy in front of his older brother and sister

BELMOPAN, Cayo District, Thurs. Sept. 27, 2018– Today, three brave young Belizean children are safe at home after they were almost abducted on Monday at around 3:30 p.m. while walking home from school. This was near Egoli Estate in the Piccini Area of Belmopan. The children, ages 8, 14, and 12, who are all students of United Evergreen Primary School, said that they fought off the kidnapper and so they were able to escape unharmed.

We spoke to the principal of United Evergreen Primary School, Mrs. Witty, but she declined an interview. She said that the matter was being handled by the police, and she preferred we communicate with them to find out what all they had learned about the matter. She did tell us that the children had told her what had happened and she had made the report.

When we tried to contact the children’s mother, Sharyn Mohadi, we were told that she is not doing any more interviews at the moment. However, PlusTV was able to speak to the children about the horrifying incident.

The events that transpired started when an 8-year-old boy, his 12-year-old sister, and 14-year-old brother were walking home from school and a white van with paint decorations on the sides and the front drove past them several times. They said that a man (they described him as “white”) in a blue shirt asked them if they wanted a ride. They declined, but he continued to follow them and to call out to them.

After a few times of simply driving past them, the man got out of the van, grabbed the 8-year-old boy by his arm and tried to pull him into the van. The boy told PlusTV that he fought the man and starting hitting him with his free hand.

His brother also said that he and their sister assisted by hitting the man repeatedly as well. The girl also screamed for help.

When the man was unable to pull the child into his van, he let go of him and quickly drove off. The children then ran to their house and told their mother what had happened.

According to police, one man is currently being held in custody and is being questioned in relation to the attempted kidnapping. Police have also found a white van that matches the description the children gave. The van is currently impounded.