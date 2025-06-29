Graduation of Police Recruit Squad #98

by Charles Gladden

BELMOPAN, Wed. June 25, 2025

Belize joined the global community in celebrating International Public Service Day, which was held on Monday, June 23.

The day casts a spotlight on public service to the community; highlights the role that public service plays in the development process; recognizes the work of public servants; and encourages young people to pursue careers in the public sector.

Throughout the week, public officers are being honored with a series of events, which began with a march through the nation’s capital of Belmopan.

“One week during June, it’s celebrating International Public Service. We started with an ecumenical service, and today we had the parade for public officers,” said Rolando Zetina, CEO in the Ministry of Public Service.

Ronaldo Zetina, CEO of Ministry of Public Service

“On Thursday, we have an award ceremony for those public officers who have completed 25 years of service, but we also give awards to those who have completed 10,15, 20, 35. As you know, the 35 are those who have completed 35 years. We put up a plaque on the walkway, the Walk of Fame, as we call it,” CEO Zetina said. “I want to thank them. We have a lot of good public officers, and I want them to continue the good work. We appreciate their work, and must depend on them to carry the public service forward,” he further commented.

Also, as part of the week’s activities, different public service organizations disseminated information to the public on Tuesday, which is called Information Day, to educate the public about their respective organizations.

Belize began recognizing the day in 2005.