PUP name two new Senators — Isabel Bennett and Dr. Louis Zabaneh

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Aug. 26, 2019– Leader of the Opposition People’s United Party (PUP), Hon. John Briceño, returned to his Belize City office today after spending three weeks on doctor-recommended sick leave, following a road traffic accident in which he received minor injuries on Friday, August 2.

On this first day back at the office, the PUP leader named the party’s two new senators.

The PUP’s recommendations for the new Senate are long-time nursing educator, Isabel Bennett, who will replace Senator Valarie Woods; and Dr. Louis Zabaneh, who will replace Senator Paul Thompson, the PUP’s Albert constituency standard bearer.

Senator Bennett and Senator Zabaneh will join Opposition senator Michel Chebat, who was recently appointed to the Senate, replacing Eamon Courtenay, who was appointed as the Leader of the Opposition’s representative on the Belize-Guatemala Committee, which will work with Belize’s legal team at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Bennett and Dr. Zabaneh will be sworn in at a Special Sitting of the Senate on Friday, August 30.