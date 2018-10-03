Puppy and Yabra U-14 on Krem’s Press Sports Show

Digi-Puppy Leslie Youth Basketball League tips off Friday at Swift Hall

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Oct. 1, 2018– The Press Sports Show on Krem Radio had some surprise guests yesterday morning, as renowned basketball star, Darwin “Puppy” Leslie was accompanied by some members of his Yabra U-14 basketball team that will participate in the upcoming Digi-Puppy Leslie Youth Basketball League which tips off this Friday at Swift Hall on the St. Martin’s compound.

The show host, Gilroy “Press” Cadogan invited each of the excited youth to introduce himself “live” to the listening audience, and they all jumped at the opportunity.

The tournament will have two categories, explained Puppy, and will include six U-14 and six U-18 teams. “It is all FREE, including refreshments for players, as well as registration and entry into the games, as it is all sponsored by Digicell, with some added assistance from RF&G through my brother, Jacob Leslie.”

Five teams are already registered in each category, so there is space for 1 more U-14 and 1 more U-18 team, and interested teams can contact Puppy at 651-7969.

The tournaments will both follow a double round-robin format, so that each team gets to play a total of 10 games, after which the top 4 square off in the semifinals, and then the two winners clash in best-of-3 games finals series.

Though being run independently of the Belize District Basketball Association, the tournament has the blessing of the BBF (Belize Basketball Federation), said Puppy, who revealed that his team, Yabra U-14 is sponsored by BBF President, Paul Thompson.

Teams already registered include, for the U-14 Tournament – Yabra U-14, Belama Gators, BCC Dragons, Belize Bank Bulldogs, and Light & Peace U-14; and for the U-18 Tournament – Belmopan’s Aubrey Lopez Eagles, Caye Caulker, North Side Ballers, Lake-I Chiefs, and Belize Bank Bulldogs.

Games will be played on Fridays from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m., and on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Again, entrance is FREE. Individual trophies will be given to players on the winning teams.